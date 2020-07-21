All apartments in Lawndale
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

4017 W 145th Street

4017 W 145th St · No Longer Available
Location

4017 W 145th St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Welcome home to this FULLY REMODELED 2 BD 3 BA home in Lawndale! This private unit showcases BRAND NEW paint, BRAND NEW laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen features a NEW stainless steel stove and NEW dishwasher, NEW handsome cabinets and NEW Quartz countertop. The unit also comes with 2 balconies for fresh air! The bathroom is gleaming with new fixtures, new floors, and a new vanity! Both bedroom suites feature spacious closets and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Private 2-car attached garage. Washer and dryer hook-ups in garage! Convenient to El Camino College, Roger Anderson Park, Anderson Elementary, Lawndale High, 405 FWY, Walmart, Costco, South Bay Galleria, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 W 145th Street have any available units?
4017 W 145th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4017 W 145th Street have?
Some of 4017 W 145th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 W 145th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4017 W 145th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 W 145th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4017 W 145th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4017 W 145th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4017 W 145th Street offers parking.
Does 4017 W 145th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 W 145th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 W 145th Street have a pool?
No, 4017 W 145th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4017 W 145th Street have accessible units?
No, 4017 W 145th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 W 145th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4017 W 145th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4017 W 145th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4017 W 145th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
