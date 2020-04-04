All apartments in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA
16615 Firmona Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

16615 Firmona Ave

16615 Firmona Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16615 Firmona Ave, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Single Family Home with Private Yard, Laundry, and on-site parking - 2bd/1ba approx 850 sqft single family home with off street parking, private fenced front and side yard, laundry room in side yard, parking on site, extra shed for storage, water, sewer and trash paid by owner, hardwood floor throughout living room and 2 bedrooms.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing.
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with appointment.

(RLNE2321274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16615 Firmona Ave have any available units?
16615 Firmona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 16615 Firmona Ave have?
Some of 16615 Firmona Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16615 Firmona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16615 Firmona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16615 Firmona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16615 Firmona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16615 Firmona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16615 Firmona Ave offers parking.
Does 16615 Firmona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16615 Firmona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16615 Firmona Ave have a pool?
No, 16615 Firmona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16615 Firmona Ave have accessible units?
No, 16615 Firmona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16615 Firmona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16615 Firmona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16615 Firmona Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16615 Firmona Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

