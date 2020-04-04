16615 Firmona Ave

Amenities
Single Family Home with Private Yard, Laundry, and on-site parking - 2bd/1ba approx 850 sqft single family home with off street parking, private fenced front and side yard, laundry room in side yard, parking on site, extra shed for storage, water, sewer and trash paid by owner, hardwood floor throughout living room and 2 bedrooms.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing.
Easy to show with appointment.
(RLNE2321274)