Lancaster, CA
6252 Granite Court
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:09 AM

6252 Granite Court

6252 Granite Court · (661) 466-3088
Location

6252 Granite Court, Lancaster, CA 93536

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1809 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quartz Hill Single story 4 + 2 on a culdesac. Water/Trash/Gardener included in the monthly rent of $2295. Newer appliances, New Quartz kitchen counters with a breakfast bar, newer blinds, new fixtures, new ceiling fans, rehabbed bathrooms, and new front yard landscaping. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, family room, and master bedroom. Dual fireplace for living and family rooms. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. The master bathroom has double vanity on granite with separate tub and shower. The backyard is not landscaped.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6252 Granite Court have any available units?
6252 Granite Court has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6252 Granite Court have?
Some of 6252 Granite Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6252 Granite Court currently offering any rent specials?
6252 Granite Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6252 Granite Court pet-friendly?
No, 6252 Granite Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 6252 Granite Court offer parking?
No, 6252 Granite Court does not offer parking.
Does 6252 Granite Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6252 Granite Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6252 Granite Court have a pool?
No, 6252 Granite Court does not have a pool.
Does 6252 Granite Court have accessible units?
No, 6252 Granite Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6252 Granite Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6252 Granite Court has units with dishwashers.
