20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1024 sqft
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1034 James Ct
1034 James Court, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1539 sqft
Beautiful one story home with many upgrades. - Beautiful one story home with many upgrades. Custom tile and hardwood flooring, shutters and ceiling fans throughout. New exterior paint and newer interior fixtures.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Joshua
648 E Avenue J-11
648 East Avenue J 11, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1473 sqft
New Listing! - Featuring multiple upgrades including paint, window treatments, flooring, appliances, etc. Contact us for more information at 213.598.8528.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1104 W Ave J-11
1104 West Avenue J 11, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Front house on a shared property for rent. Subject property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, 2 car garage, bonus room on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Very close to shopping and the 14 freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Lancaster

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4508 Paseo Hermoso
4508 Paseo Hermoso, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1532 sqft
Great location with this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located across the street from Rancho Vista Golf Course. Upgraded floors, counters and fixtures throughout! Cozy fireplace in living room, sliding door from family room to back yard with covered patio .
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
8 Units Available
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W, Palmdale, CA
Studio
$1,355
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
974 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and Antelope Valley Freeway. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center, media room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
932 sqft
Located in West Palmdale, close to shopping, schools and museums. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers basketball court, BBQ grill, pool and courtyard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1535 Ave N Kenmore
1535 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
775 sqft
Actual unit in photos. Video tour available! Welcome to 1535 N Kenmore. The unit has recently been completely re-imagined. This 2bed/1bath corner unit features stainless steel appliances, in unit Washer/Dryer, central AC/Heat and two-parking spaces.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1616 AVE N SERRANO
1616 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
4752 sqft
Amazing Views of Griffith Park Observatory and Mountains from the balcony. Excellent location in a very desirable Hollywood area, Thai Town, and Little Armenia.
Results within 10 miles of Lancaster

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
5207 Moonraker Road
5207 Moonraker Road, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1982 sqft
Check out this beautiful home located in East Palmdale. Formal living/dining room combo, upgraded kitchen with casual dining area open to family room with fireplace. Bonus room and full bath downstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1104 Ave S Longwood
1104 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
2400 sqft
Be the first to occupy this newly renovated, 2nd floor, private entranced, 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2400 sq ft unit (Unit 1104). It sits on a spacious, corner lot in the heart of Longwood Highlands.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
119 Mountainside Drive
119 Mountainside Drive, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1791 sqft
Square footage taken from Title Profile, tenant to confirm.4BD/2.5 Bath Two Story home East Palmdale. JUST REHABBED. New Carpet, New paint,....Ready for move in.Additional security deposit for pets.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
***36713 ROSE STREET
36713 Rose Street, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1878 sqft
(Application pending) East Palmdale Commuter Friendly Home - single story home - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - refrigerator - window coverings - ceiling fans - laundry room - central heating and air - double sided

1 of 93

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
2549 28th St
2549 28th Street West, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
3 bedroom cozy country home - Welcome home to this sprawling 3 bed 2 bath 1152 sq ft. home ,located at the epicenter of Rosamond in Kern county. Close to Freeway , Shopping , and major facilities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1232 Oakwood Lane
1232 Oakwood Lane, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1341 sqft
Cute & Remodeled One Story Offering 1341 sq. ft. and built in 1993 - Cute and Remodeled one story home offering 1341 sq. ft. and built in 1993.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Acton
33105 Santiago Road #96
33105 Santiago Road, Acton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Lovely Home available now in Very Desirable Stallion Meadows! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 baths home with a BONUS room in a very desirable Stallion Meadows. Spacious living room and dining area. Covered carport driveway.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
37333 Scranton Court
37333 Scranton Court, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1756 sqft
Beautiful corner lot home in a great location in east Palmdale. 3 bedroom +den, 2 full bath, high ceiling sunlight Great curbside appeal. Close to schools, shopping, walking distance to water park. Roomy living room and dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2433 Ave S BARRY
2433 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1100 sqft
ONE OF A KIND! This extraordinary 2 bedroom penthouse is Flooded with natural light and surrounded by fantastic views, this rare unit enjoys a fabulous floorplan with a multitude of fine finishes.

July 2020 Lancaster Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lancaster Rent Report. Lancaster rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lancaster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lancaster rent trends were flat over the past month

Lancaster rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Lancaster stand at $1,280 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,646 for a two-bedroom. Lancaster's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lancaster, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lancaster

    As rents have increased slightly in Lancaster, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lancaster is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Lancaster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,646 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lancaster's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lancaster than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Lancaster is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

