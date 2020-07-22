12 Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA with washer-dryers
So, you’re in a SoCal state of mind? But you don’t want the fast pace of Los Angeles or the beach scene of Malibu. You’re craving the high-desert climate but want something a bit more laid-back, right? Look no further than Lancaster.
Located in Los Angeles County, Lancaster is home to 11 state parks, year-round festivals, and was even home to the late Judy Garland. In fact, Lancaster has so much to offer its residents that it’s no wonder you want to move here. What are you waiting for? Click your heels three times and repeat ala Judy, “There’s no place like home.” See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lancaster offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Lancaster. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lancaster can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.