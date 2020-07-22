Apartment List
/
CA
/
lancaster
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lancaster offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
2 Units Available
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
932 sqft
Located in West Palmdale, close to shopping, schools and museums. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers basketball court, BBQ grill, pool and courtyard.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
8750 W. Avenue C8
8750 West Avenue C 8, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2778 sqft
Antelope Valley Home with additional Horse Property - Come see this amazing horse property in the Antelope Acres area of West Lancaster. This custom home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2778 sq.ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
509 East Avenue Q-6
509 East Avenue Q 6, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1 Available 07/31/20 **Veteran Housing*** 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available! Centrally Located Minutes Away From Stores, Metro, Freeway, and Parks.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2815 Bracken Way
2815 Bracken Way, Palmdale, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
Executive Home West Palmdale - Looking for Executive house..look no further. This house is almost brand new, situated in a newer neighborhood .

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1616 AVE N LA BREA
1616 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 FREE MONTH INCLUDED ON A NEW LEASE" Welcome to The Lofts on La Brea.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1348 AVE N STANLEY
1348 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1200 sqft
Newer Spanish town home featuring 2 bedrooms, a small room which can be used as an office or nursery and 3 baths, wood floors, central air and heat, Caesar stone counter-tops, open kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, washer and dryer and 2
Results within 10 miles of Lancaster

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1057 AVE S GENESEE
1057 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
760 sqft
Charming & redone, top floor, light & bright, open & spacious 1bd/1 ba turn key apartment. Welcome home to the perfect combination of vintage charm with California bungalow vibes on a picturesque street in a prime location.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
942 Ave S Mansfield
942 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Live in Mid-Wilshire's beautiful Miracle Mile in this luxe apartment. Admire this elegant apartment with a tree line view! A walkers paradise just steps from coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 AVE S GRAND
1111 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1100 sqft
Soft Loft in the heart of South Park at the Elleven Lofts building. One of the largest one-bedroom open loft floor plans in the building. The condo is elegantly furnished. Stainless kitchen, plenty of storage, washer/dryer inside, and bamboo floors.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
337 AVE S HIGHLAND
337 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4448 sqft
Majestic Hancock Park home with 6 beds and 5.5 baths and newly remodeled kitchen and baths! Center hall plan! Dramatic entry with circular staircase. Living room with fireplace and character ceiling.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1067 AVE S SYCAMORE
1067 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Bright spacious updated 2 bdrm 1 bath upper duplex unit, stainless appliances, W/D in unit, shared yard Upper unit in 2-unit building. Street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1818 AVE S LA BREA
1818 East Avenue S 4, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Great walk-up in Mid LA. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer in the unit. Open living space with glass wall sconces, Lots of closet space,pantry in kitchen. Bright and light with an abundance of storage.
City Guide for Lancaster, CA

So, you’re in a SoCal state of mind? But you don’t want the fast pace of Los Angeles or the beach scene of Malibu. You’re craving the high-desert climate but want something a bit more laid-back, right? Look no further than Lancaster.

Located in Los Angeles County, Lancaster is home to 11 state parks, year-round festivals, and was even home to the late Judy Garland. In fact, Lancaster has so much to offer its residents that it’s no wonder you want to move here. What are you waiting for? Click your heels three times and repeat ala Judy, “There’s no place like home.” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Lancaster, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lancaster offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Lancaster. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lancaster can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Lancaster 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLancaster 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLancaster 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLancaster Apartments with Balconies
Lancaster Apartments with GaragesLancaster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLancaster Apartments with ParkingLancaster Apartments with Pools
Lancaster Apartments with Washer-DryersLancaster Dog Friendly ApartmentsLancaster Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CABakersfield, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAAlhambra, CA
West Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABrea, CACulver City, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Antelope Valley CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles