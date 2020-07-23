Apartment List
/
CA
/
lancaster
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:34 AM

11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lancaster offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you mor... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
North Downtown Transit Village
Parkwood Apartments
700 W Avenue I, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
725 sqft
We are currently offering live-video and socially distanced in person tours. Schedule a tour today!Parkwood Apartment Homes is a professionally managed apartment community located in Lancaster, CA.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
644 sqft
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkview
44254 Beech Ave Unit A
44254 Beech Avenue, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 44254 Beech Ave Unit A in Lancaster. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1616 AVE N LA BREA
1616 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
930 sqft
1 FREE MONTH INCLUDED ON A NEW LEASE" Welcome to The Lofts on La Brea.
Results within 10 miles of Lancaster

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1057 AVE S GENESEE
1057 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
760 sqft
Charming & redone, top floor, light & bright, open & spacious 1bd/1 ba turn key apartment. Welcome home to the perfect combination of vintage charm with California bungalow vibes on a picturesque street in a prime location.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5000 Ave S Centinela
5000 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
829 sqft
So conveniently located! Whether you want to get to everything the Marina has to offer, or jump on the freeway to get around town, this spacious and updated condo is a great fit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1019 AVE S NORTON
1019 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1050 sqft
Great area, 1 bed + Nice size of a den & 1 bath. 2 stories 13 units apartment building. Hancock Park / Korea Town.walk to the trendy restaurants, shops. 2 units are available. and 2 beds 2 baths available too.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
801 AVE S GRAND
801 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
980 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom with fantastic downtown skyline views.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1111 AVE S GRAND
1111 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1100 sqft
Soft Loft in the heart of South Park at the Elleven Lofts building. One of the largest one-bedroom open loft floor plans in the building. The condo is elegantly furnished. Stainless kitchen, plenty of storage, washer/dryer inside, and bamboo floors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
374 Ave S La Jolla
374 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1100 sqft
Charming upper, one bedroom unit in a triplex building with shared access to a beautiful green lawn & use of the outdoor patio. Hardwood flooring throughout, tile in kitchen & all appliances are included.

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1060 AVE S GLENDON
1060 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,900
The Glendon is a collection of Mediterranean Courtyard style apartments that offers a serene environment with breezy corridors and tranquil water features.
City Guide for Lancaster, CA

So, you’re in a SoCal state of mind? But you don’t want the fast pace of Los Angeles or the beach scene of Malibu. You’re craving the high-desert climate but want something a bit more laid-back, right? Look no further than Lancaster.

Located in Los Angeles County, Lancaster is home to 11 state parks, year-round festivals, and was even home to the late Judy Garland. In fact, Lancaster has so much to offer its residents that it’s no wonder you want to move here. What are you waiting for? Click your heels three times and repeat ala Judy, “There’s no place like home.” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lancaster, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lancaster offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Lancaster, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Lancaster 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLancaster 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLancaster 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLancaster Apartments with Balconies
Lancaster Apartments with GaragesLancaster Apartments with ParkingLancaster Apartments with Pools
Lancaster Apartments with Washer-DryersLancaster Dog Friendly ApartmentsLancaster Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CABakersfield, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAAlhambra, CA
West Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABrea, CACulver City, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Antelope Valley CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles