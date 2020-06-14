34 Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA with garage

Apartment List
Lancaster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
43956 Gillan Avenue
43956 Gillan Avenue, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1899 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath located on a cul-de-sac in East Lancaster. Open kitchen, dining, family room combination with formal living and dining space. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tierra Bonita
1 Unit Available
2836 E Lingard Street
2836 East Lingard Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1405 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,405 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
***1164 WEST IVESBROOK STREET
1164 West Ivesbrook Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1407 sqft
(Application Pending) West Lancaster Home - single story updated home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood floors - laundry room - central heating and air - swamp cooler - fireplace - 2 car garage

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2817 WEST AVENUE K-12 #152
2817 West Avenue K 12, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
West Lancaster Condo in gated community - downstairs unit - 2 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings -fireplace - stackable washer and dryer - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car detached garage -

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
***45512 BARRYMORE AVENUE
45512 Barrymore Avenue, Lancaster, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2024 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 2 story - 5 bedrooms - 3.5 bathrooms - 3 car garage - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood and laminate flooring - landscape front and back yard - water paid up to $30.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
42864 Fairlee Dr
42864 Fairlee Dr, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Story in West Lancaster - Gorgeous 1 story home in West Lancaster. 3+2, 2022 sq. ft. and built in 2004. ALL NEW paint, carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
44440 Stillwater Dr
44440 Stillwater Drive, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1852 sqft
Large Westside Home With a 3 Car Garage! This family home has brand new carpet throughout. There is plenty of living space for the family. Upon entering you will notice a large formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3228 W Avenue K4
3228 West Avenue K 4, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1663 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home in the city of Lancaster. 2 car direct access garage. Great floorpan with high ceilings. Cozy living room with fire place. Large yard with covered patio. Full laundry room . One bedroom downstairs off laundry room .

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1543 W Avenue L
1543 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
DESIRABLE & SPACIOUS! Located in Lancaster, this spacious 1,444 sqft 2-Story Townhome features 2 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, attached 1 car garage in the Somerset Gated Community! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Tenant is required to get Renter's insurance.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Joshua
1 Unit Available
422 E Ave J 9
422 East Avenue J 9, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1874 sqft
Spacious 2-Story on Corner Lot!/Built in 1991/Tile Roof/Stucco Exterior/Wood Trim/3-Car Garage/Roll-up Doors/Gated Front Yard/Double Entry Doors/Shows Like a Model!/Grand Staircase/Lots of Hard-Surfaced Flooring...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7027 Avenue L6
7027 West Avenue L 8, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2138 sqft
Gorgeous one-story home located in a nice quiet neighborhood in Quartz Hill. This home features 4 nice-sized bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful kitchen with an island and granite countertops.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Desert View
1 Unit Available
***45858 COVENTRY COURT
45858 Coventry Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave- dishwasher - window coverings - tan carpet - laundry room - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car garage - fenced and landscape back yard with patio

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
***1305 EAST LINCOLN AVENUE
1305 Lincoln Ave, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
(Application pending) East Lancaster Home - one story - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - brown carpet - vinyl floor - stove - dishwasher - window coverings - washer and dryer hookups in garage - 2 car garage - fireplace - central heating and air -
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2815 Bracken Way
2815 Bracken Way, Palmdale, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
2815 Bracken Way Available 07/01/20 Executive Home West Palmdale - Looking for Executive house..look no further. This house is almost brand new, situated in a newer neighborhood .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
***1105 BEECHDALE DRIVE UNIT E
1105 Beechdale Drive, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1327 sqft
(Application pending) Palmdale West Side Townhome - 3 bedrooms - 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
426 E Ave Q7
426 East Avenue Q 7, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Town home in the middle of the City, within walking distance to schools and shopping, commuter friendly (minutes from FWY). Complex is gated, comes with it's own private patio area and garage!
Results within 10 miles of Lancaster

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1319 Monte Vista Avenue
1319 Monte Vista Avenue, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1684 sqft
Extra large living, family and dining combo area open to a large kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cupboards! Kitchen has garden window, dishwasher, microwave and range. Bonus room with attached bath would make a nice office or den.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
5207 Moonraker Road
5207 Moonraker Road, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1982 sqft
Check out this beautiful home located in East Palmdale. Formal living/dining room combo, upgraded kitchen with casual dining area open to family room with fireplace. Bonus room and full bath downstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1116 Oakwood Lane
1116 Oakwood Lane, Rosamond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Check out this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosamond. Large living room and dining room, family room with fireplace, kitchen with stove, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
36907 Regency Place
36907 Regency Place, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1528 sqft
Remodeled single story with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. - Remodeled single story home with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. and was built in 1989. This 3 + 2 has all new hardwood flooring, carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6734 Brion Ct
6734 Brion Court, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2443 sqft
Enjoy a home that has all of the custom amenities that makes a tenant feel like a home owner. This single story 3/4 bedroom, corner lot home has it all. The first being Solar Electricity. The current owner pays $10-$12 per month with one occupant.
City Guide for Lancaster, CA

So, you’re in a SoCal state of mind? But you don’t want the fast pace of Los Angeles or the beach scene of Malibu. You’re craving the high-desert climate but want something a bit more laid-back, right? Look no further than Lancaster.

Located in Los Angeles County, Lancaster is home to 11 state parks, year-round festivals, and was even home to the late Judy Garland. In fact, Lancaster has so much to offer its residents that it’s no wonder you want to move here. What are you waiting for? Click your heels three times and repeat ala Judy, “There’s no place like home.” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lancaster, CA

Lancaster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

