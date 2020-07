Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

At Granada Villas, we offer many community features such as sparkling pools, relaxing spas, a fitness center, and lush landscaping. Inside our apartment homes, our amenities are just as luxurious as the outside. Inside you'll find wall to wall wardrobe closets, patios and balconies with convenient storage, kitchens with new gourmet electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator, dining areas with ceiling fans and central heating and a/c in all our apartments. Visit Granada Villas and discover all that we have to offer. Enjoy our basketball and game courts plus two glistening pools and spas. Pride. Warmth. Belonging. You'll find it all at Granada Villas.