Woodlands West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Woodlands West

44004 Engle Way · (508) 306-8993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA 93536

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 003 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 022 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,702

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 073 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodlands West.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
online portal
Our beautiful and spacious townhomes are available in the Antelope Valley, a gorgeous, upper desert community, conveniently located on the Westside of the city of Lancaster. We’ve pay close attention to detail at Woodlands West Townhomes. Our townhomes offer spacious floor plans and amenities to add convenience and comfort to your everyday life. Woodlands West Townhomes is proudly pet friendly and we offer open carport parking to all of our residents and guests. During the hot summer months, enjoy our clean, large sparkling pool and complimentary picnic BBQ area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: No Assigned Parking Garage $50.00. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodlands West have any available units?
Woodlands West has 4 units available starting at $1,665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodlands West have?
Some of Woodlands West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodlands West currently offering any rent specials?
Woodlands West is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Woodlands West pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodlands West is pet friendly.
Does Woodlands West offer parking?
Yes, Woodlands West offers parking.
Does Woodlands West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodlands West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodlands West have a pool?
Yes, Woodlands West has a pool.
Does Woodlands West have accessible units?
No, Woodlands West does not have accessible units.
Does Woodlands West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodlands West has units with dishwashers.
