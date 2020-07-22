Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Lancaster means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
43447 30th Street
43447 30th Street West, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse - Beautiful townhouse in a clean quiet complex with community pool, tennis court and gym!. 3 bedroom 2 bath.$2200 a month. Wont last long. A must see!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5976931)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1543 W Avenue L
1543 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
DESIRABLE & SPACIOUS! Located in Lancaster, this spacious 1,444 sqft 2-Story Townhome features 2 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, attached 1 car garage in the Somerset Gated Community! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Tenant is required to get Renter's insurance.
Results within 1 mile of Lancaster

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
41910 Cabo Court
41910 Cabo Court, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
3263 sqft
Stunning West Palmdale Estate Home w/ In-ground Pool & Spa. Property is the true definition of luxury!!! 4 oversized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, + bonus room (possible 5'th bedroom), + upstairs loft. New carpet and paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
3 Units Available
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W, Palmdale, CA
Studio
$1,355
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
974 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and Antelope Valley Freeway. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center, media room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
932 sqft
Located in West Palmdale, close to shopping, schools and museums. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers basketball court, BBQ grill, pool and courtyard.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA
1724 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3500 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Beautiful brand new construction home located in a much sought after area North of Hollywood Boulevard steps from famed Runyon Canyon. This 4 Bedroom, 4.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1539 Ave N Laurel
1539 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
This beautiful top-floor condo in situated in a prime location north of the Sunset Strip! A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit incorporates individual character with anopen floor plan and a sophisticated upgraded design.
Results within 10 miles of Lancaster

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Acton
33105 Santiago Road # 96
33105 Santiago Road, Acton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Lovely Home With A View in Very Desirable Stallion Meadows! - Available now is this beautiful 2 bath/2 bedroom+ bonus room Den/Office room in a very desirable Stallion Meadows. Spacious living room with fireplace and dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2433 Ave S BARRY
2433 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1100 sqft
ONE OF A KIND! This extraordinary 2 bedroom penthouse is Flooded with natural light and surrounded by fantastic views, this rare unit enjoys a fabulous floorplan with a multitude of fine finishes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5000 Ave S Centinela
5000 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
829 sqft
So conveniently located! Whether you want to get to everything the Marina has to offer, or jump on the freeway to get around town, this spacious and updated condo is a great fit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 AVE S GRAND
1111 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1100 sqft
Soft Loft in the heart of South Park at the Elleven Lofts building. One of the largest one-bedroom open loft floor plans in the building. The condo is elegantly furnished. Stainless kitchen, plenty of storage, washer/dryer inside, and bamboo floors.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1060 AVE S GLENDON
1060 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,900
The Glendon is a collection of Mediterranean Courtyard style apartments that offers a serene environment with breezy corridors and tranquil water features.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
622 AVE S SYCAMORE
622 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,995
4093 sqft
AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED. Immaculate 2-story spec home offering 5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms.
City Guide for Lancaster, CA

So, you’re in a SoCal state of mind? But you don’t want the fast pace of Los Angeles or the beach scene of Malibu. You’re craving the high-desert climate but want something a bit more laid-back, right? Look no further than Lancaster.

Located in Los Angeles County, Lancaster is home to 11 state parks, year-round festivals, and was even home to the late Judy Garland. In fact, Lancaster has so much to offer its residents that it’s no wonder you want to move here. What are you waiting for? Click your heels three times and repeat ala Judy, “There’s no place like home.” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lancaster, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in Lancaster means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lancaster could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

