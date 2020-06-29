73 Fuchsia

Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in highly desirable Baker Ranch neighborhood. Built in 2016. Gourmet kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, large center island, and an abundance of natural lighting. First floor guest unit. Convenient laundry room. Luxurious resort style community offers one of the most desirable living experiences for your family. Multiple parks are located throughout the neighborhood. Nature rich hiking and biking trails, clubhouses, heated pools, spas, various sports courts, kids play area, BBQ area. Perfect location for shopping, close to Irvine Spectrum, easy Fwy & Toll road access. 20 min to beach. This house and its award-winning neighborhood are highly suitable for all families with its wide variety of indoor/outdoor fun activities.