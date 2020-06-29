All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

73 Fuchsia

73 Fuchsia · No Longer Available
Location

73 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in highly desirable Baker Ranch neighborhood. Built in 2016. Gourmet kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, large center island, and an abundance of natural lighting. First floor guest unit. Convenient laundry room. Luxurious resort style community offers one of the most desirable living experiences for your family. Multiple parks are located throughout the neighborhood. Nature rich hiking and biking trails, clubhouses, heated pools, spas, various sports courts, kids play area, BBQ area. Perfect location for shopping, close to Irvine Spectrum, easy Fwy & Toll road access. 20 min to beach. This house and its award-winning neighborhood are highly suitable for all families with its wide variety of indoor/outdoor fun activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Fuchsia have any available units?
73 Fuchsia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 73 Fuchsia have?
Some of 73 Fuchsia's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Fuchsia currently offering any rent specials?
73 Fuchsia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Fuchsia pet-friendly?
No, 73 Fuchsia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 73 Fuchsia offer parking?
Yes, 73 Fuchsia offers parking.
Does 73 Fuchsia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Fuchsia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Fuchsia have a pool?
Yes, 73 Fuchsia has a pool.
Does 73 Fuchsia have accessible units?
No, 73 Fuchsia does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Fuchsia have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Fuchsia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Fuchsia have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Fuchsia does not have units with air conditioning.
