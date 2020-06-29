57 Anacapa Court

Amenities
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in a serene Foothill Ranch neighborhood. Feel free to use the community swimming pool and the nearby playground.
The interior is unfurnished and features porcelain tiles and carpeted bedrooms. A brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, cabinets that offer ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed. The exterior features 2 balconies and a patio to unwind and relax.
Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.
Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Additional Details:
Parking is available in the attached 2-car garage.
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a $50 pet rent.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Borrego Park
(RLNE5704299)