Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

57 Anacapa Court

57 Anacapa Court · No Longer Available
Location

57 Anacapa Court, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in a serene Foothill Ranch neighborhood. Feel free to use the community swimming pool and the nearby playground.

The interior is unfurnished and features porcelain tiles and carpeted bedrooms. A brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, cabinets that offer ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed. The exterior features 2 balconies and a patio to unwind and relax.

Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Parking is available in the attached 2-car garage.

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a $50 pet rent.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Borrego Park

(RLNE5704299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Anacapa Court have any available units?
57 Anacapa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 57 Anacapa Court have?
Some of 57 Anacapa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Anacapa Court currently offering any rent specials?
57 Anacapa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Anacapa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Anacapa Court is pet friendly.
Does 57 Anacapa Court offer parking?
Yes, 57 Anacapa Court offers parking.
Does 57 Anacapa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Anacapa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Anacapa Court have a pool?
Yes, 57 Anacapa Court has a pool.
Does 57 Anacapa Court have accessible units?
No, 57 Anacapa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Anacapa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Anacapa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Anacapa Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 57 Anacapa Court has units with air conditioning.

