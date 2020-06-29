57 Anacapa Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in a serene Foothill Ranch neighborhood. Feel free to use the community swimming pool and the nearby playground.



The interior is unfurnished and features porcelain tiles and carpeted bedrooms. A brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, cabinets that offer ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed. The exterior features 2 balconies and a patio to unwind and relax.



Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Parking is available in the attached 2-car garage.



Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a $50 pet rent.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Borrego Park



