Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:30 PM

28384 Klondike Drive

28384 Klondike Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28384 Klondike Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Light bright and Spacious condo, 2BR, 2 Bath w/1 Garage. Single Level, Carriage. Upper Unit Over your own garage and no one above or below. Laminate wood flooring, designer paint colors. Open Kitchen w/breakfast Counter and ceiling fan. Fireplace in Living Room. Newer appliances. Mountain view balcony. Walk-in Closet. Steps to award winning, top Elementary School. Near shopping, movie, restaurants, parks. Super Quiet Location. Great HOA w/Pool, children's play area and Clubhouse. The biking and hiking trails in whiting Ranch regional Park is near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28384 Klondike Drive have any available units?
28384 Klondike Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28384 Klondike Drive have?
Some of 28384 Klondike Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28384 Klondike Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28384 Klondike Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28384 Klondike Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28384 Klondike Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28384 Klondike Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28384 Klondike Drive offers parking.
Does 28384 Klondike Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28384 Klondike Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28384 Klondike Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28384 Klondike Drive has a pool.
Does 28384 Klondike Drive have accessible units?
No, 28384 Klondike Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28384 Klondike Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28384 Klondike Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 28384 Klondike Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28384 Klondike Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

