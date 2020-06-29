28384 Klondike Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Light bright and Spacious condo, 2BR, 2 Bath w/1 Garage. Single Level, Carriage. Upper Unit Over your own garage and no one above or below. Laminate wood flooring, designer paint colors. Open Kitchen w/breakfast Counter and ceiling fan. Fireplace in Living Room. Newer appliances. Mountain view balcony. Walk-in Closet. Steps to award winning, top Elementary School. Near shopping, movie, restaurants, parks. Super Quiet Location. Great HOA w/Pool, children's play area and Clubhouse. The biking and hiking trails in whiting Ranch regional Park is near by.