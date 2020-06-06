27 Jasmine

Amenities

BRAND NEW…never lived in!!! This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end-unit townhome in “The Rowe” ideally situated in the Award Winning Community Resort-Style living at Baker Ranch surrounded by beautiful rolling hills and mountains, is move-in-ready for a lovely family to make it their home. This home offers an open floorplan with an abundant of natural lights, gorgeous hard wood floors throughout the main level, bright upgraded gourmet kitchen with beautiful Quartz Countertops, large Center Island & Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, and full Custom Designer Backsplash, Detached 2-Car Garage, and Tankless Water Heater. Stepping outside the sliding door is a nice patio area with a California Room for BBQs and entertaining guests. Upstairs you will find a spacious bright Master Bedroom with a sizable Walk-in Closet, upgraded Master Bath, and 2 other generously sized secondary bedrooms, Upgraded 2nd Full Bath, & Laundry Room. Baker Ranch features many amenities including Parks, Sparkling Pools & Spas, Club Houses, Meeting Rooms, Sport Courts (Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Football), Sport Parks, Playing Field, Playgrounds, BBQ’s, Outdoor Fireplaces, Hiking & Biking Trails, etc. Property in conveniently located near Schools, Extensive Shopping Centers, Spectrum, Movie Theaters, Restaurants, 241 Toll Road, 5 Fwy & more!