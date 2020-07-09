All apartments in Lake Forest
26181 Sally Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

26181 Sally Drive

26181 Sally Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26181 Sally Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Woodside-El Toro

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in fabulous location! Neighbors on one side only. Kitchen has granite slab counter tops and porcelain tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. Distressed Cherrywood flooring thru-out downstairs. Custom fireplace and mantle. Dual sinks in master bath and travertine shower and flooring. Master has large bonus space perfect for office, crafting, extra storage or your choice. Crown molding and custom baseboard thru-out. Charming backyard with gazebo, flagstone path, lush landscaping and play equipment. Fantastic location siding to green belt and Aliso Creek Trail with bubbling creek, trail and bike path. Just around the corner is Darrin Park. Block wall fencing and large side yard. Garage has epoxy flooring, work bench and tons of cabinets. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26181 Sally Drive have any available units?
26181 Sally Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26181 Sally Drive have?
Some of 26181 Sally Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26181 Sally Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26181 Sally Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26181 Sally Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26181 Sally Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26181 Sally Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26181 Sally Drive offers parking.
Does 26181 Sally Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26181 Sally Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26181 Sally Drive have a pool?
No, 26181 Sally Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26181 Sally Drive have accessible units?
No, 26181 Sally Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26181 Sally Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26181 Sally Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26181 Sally Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26181 Sally Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

