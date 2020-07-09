26181 Sally Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in fabulous location! Neighbors on one side only. Kitchen has granite slab counter tops and porcelain tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. Distressed Cherrywood flooring thru-out downstairs. Custom fireplace and mantle. Dual sinks in master bath and travertine shower and flooring. Master has large bonus space perfect for office, crafting, extra storage or your choice. Crown molding and custom baseboard thru-out. Charming backyard with gazebo, flagstone path, lush landscaping and play equipment. Fantastic location siding to green belt and Aliso Creek Trail with bubbling creek, trail and bike path. Just around the corner is Darrin Park. Block wall fencing and large side yard. Garage has epoxy flooring, work bench and tons of cabinets. Close to shopping and restaurants.