Lake Forest, CA
24851 Via Del Rio
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

24851 Via Del Rio

24851 via Del Rio · No Longer Available
Location

24851 via Del Rio, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
tennis court
Light, bright, adorable single story home in a fabulous neighborhood in Lake Forest. This spacious, 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large family kitchen with center island and newer appliances. Huge private backyard (gardener included) with fruit trees, large patio and fountain....great for entertaining or play. This home is walking distance to all top rated schools, a large park and shopping. Enjoy the amenities of the prestigious Sun and Sail Club which has a lake, tennis, pools, sport courts, work out room, bar and billiard room. Wonder family and adult fun!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24851 Via Del Rio have any available units?
24851 Via Del Rio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24851 Via Del Rio have?
Some of 24851 Via Del Rio's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24851 Via Del Rio currently offering any rent specials?
24851 Via Del Rio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24851 Via Del Rio pet-friendly?
No, 24851 Via Del Rio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24851 Via Del Rio offer parking?
No, 24851 Via Del Rio does not offer parking.
Does 24851 Via Del Rio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24851 Via Del Rio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24851 Via Del Rio have a pool?
Yes, 24851 Via Del Rio has a pool.
Does 24851 Via Del Rio have accessible units?
No, 24851 Via Del Rio does not have accessible units.
Does 24851 Via Del Rio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24851 Via Del Rio has units with dishwashers.
Does 24851 Via Del Rio have units with air conditioning?
No, 24851 Via Del Rio does not have units with air conditioning.
