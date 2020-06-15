Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***



7 Corte Raffini. This SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL large 4 bed/3bath house located on a private cul-de-sac is nestled in the prestigious upper Tuscany Hills community of Lake Elsinore adjacent to Canyon Lake. This beautiful 2400 sqft home has incredible sweeping views of Lake Elsinore and the Ortega Mountain ranges! New exterior paint and grass for the front yard. Apply on our website linked in the description below.



Downstairs, there is one full bath, a private office with pocket French doors, a living room. Formal dining and a spacious kitchen with lot of storage and central island with room for seating flow into a cozy den.. Family room has fireplace and exits onto a covered patio area complete with ceiling fans for your summer enjoyment. A pool & spa accent your incredible views of not only the Ortegas and the lake, but also the natural preserve adjacent to the rear of the property. Lounge and soak up the desert sun in this oasis or eat breakfast off the formal dining room outdoors in a tranquil secluded patio.



Upstairs you will enjoy four bedrooms and two full baths. Two bedrooms overlook the lake and mountains. Enjoy a relaxing morning or evening on the master bedroom's spacious custom-built balcony with sunrise and sunset views to die for! The master bathroom has dual, large walk in closets, soaking tub and tile throughout. A large laundry room and extra closet space is right within reach. The house also has a three car garage.



The Tuscany Hills community offers parks, amazing schools, has big and elegant club house complete with multiple pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, a full gym, playgrounds, BBQ areas & more. Located in a great area thats close to shopping, dining, storm stadium, movie theaters, golfing, water skiing on the lake and a ton of other activities.



UNIT INFORMATION:

Utilities: Residents responsible for all utilities. Landscaping and pool service are provided.

Parking/Storage: 3 car garage

AC: Central Air

Laundry: Laundry room with hookups for washer and gas dryer.

Pet Policy: Up to two pets allowed by approval. $50/mo increased rent per pet and $500 deposit increase.



Please visit our website to view all the units, information, and the links referenced below. www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com/available-properties



SHOWINGS:

Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour Now: https://rently.com/properties/1720486

Here is a video that shows how Rently works. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY:

Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:

- Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

- A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).

- Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

- A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

- Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.

- You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.



$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.

Tenant FAQs: https://jensenpropertiessd.com/tenant-faqs



Jensen Properties San Diego, Inc.

info@JensenPropertiesSD.com

(858) 449-7294

https://jensenpropertiessd.com/

CA BRE License #01902511



