All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Find more places like 3648 Raven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Elsinore, CA
/
3648 Raven Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3648 Raven Drive

3648 Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Elsinore
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3648 Raven Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
Lake View District

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Raven Drive - Property Id: 251972

Interior fully remodeled! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath. New dual pane windows, new kitchen, new stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave oven, large stainless steel sink. Beautiful backsplash in the kitchen. Ceiling fan in the kitchen eating area. Sliding glass door to the backyard. New front door and light fixtures. All new interior paint and beautifully remodeled bathrooms. New mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms too. All new flooring and no carpet. Yard is fenced with block wall in back and one side along with a patio covered area off the slider to the living room. The other side has brand new wood fencing. Gated entry to front door and garage access door. Garage is 2 car and has an auto opener. Laundry is in the garage. Walking distance to Lake Elsinore.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251972
Property Id 251972

(RLNE5825255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 Raven Drive have any available units?
3648 Raven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Elsinore, CA.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3648 Raven Drive have?
Some of 3648 Raven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 Raven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3648 Raven Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 Raven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3648 Raven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Elsinore.
Does 3648 Raven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3648 Raven Drive does offer parking.
Does 3648 Raven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 Raven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 Raven Drive have a pool?
No, 3648 Raven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3648 Raven Drive have accessible units?
No, 3648 Raven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 Raven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3648 Raven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way
Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr
Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

Similar Pages

Lake Elsinore 1 BedroomsLake Elsinore 2 Bedrooms
Lake Elsinore Apartments with GarageLake Elsinore Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lake Elsinore Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake Elsinore Hills District
East Lake District

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College