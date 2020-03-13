3338 Punta Alta

Amenities

Stunning Designer Remodeled Home With A Gorgeous View! Located in the senior community of Laguna Woods, 1 bedroom, 2 bath, second bedroom wall has been removed to create a large living room. Home features gorgeous upgraded ceramic tile floors, vinyl windows with large picture window in the dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, high end white cabinets and counter tops. Crown molding, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting and light wall color palette. The large outdoor patio has lovely stonework with a fantastic view. A Real Designer Showplace!