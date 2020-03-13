All apartments in Laguna Woods
3338 Punta Alta

3338 Punta Alta · No Longer Available
Location

3338 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Designer Remodeled Home With A Gorgeous View! Located in the senior community of Laguna Woods, 1 bedroom, 2 bath, second bedroom wall has been removed to create a large living room. Home features gorgeous upgraded ceramic tile floors, vinyl windows with large picture window in the dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, high end white cabinets and counter tops. Crown molding, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting and light wall color palette. The large outdoor patio has lovely stonework with a fantastic view. A Real Designer Showplace!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 Punta Alta have any available units?
3338 Punta Alta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3338 Punta Alta have?
Some of 3338 Punta Alta's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 Punta Alta currently offering any rent specials?
3338 Punta Alta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 Punta Alta pet-friendly?
No, 3338 Punta Alta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3338 Punta Alta offer parking?
No, 3338 Punta Alta does not offer parking.
Does 3338 Punta Alta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3338 Punta Alta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 Punta Alta have a pool?
No, 3338 Punta Alta does not have a pool.
Does 3338 Punta Alta have accessible units?
No, 3338 Punta Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 Punta Alta have units with dishwashers?
No, 3338 Punta Alta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3338 Punta Alta have units with air conditioning?
No, 3338 Punta Alta does not have units with air conditioning.
