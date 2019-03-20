All apartments in Laguna Woods
477 Calle Cadiz

477 Calle Cadiz · No Longer Available
Location

477 Calle Cadiz, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

parking
pool
playground
clubhouse
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Great location in gates 1-4 very quiet setting. Close walking distance to jump on the Serpentine walking area. This Cadiz manor is on the ground floor just a couple steps up from the side walk. Parking is close and clubhouse 2 is in walking distance. Fully furnished just bring your cloths and toothbrush oh and maybe golf clubs. Come and enjoy all the amenities Laguna Woods has to offer in this 55+ community. There is a 27 hole golf course a par 3 course, 7 club houses, 5 pools and over 250 social clubs. Great play ground for Retirement or just a get away. This is a short term lease starting April 15th to January 4th 2020 can do shorter terms most be at least a minimum of 3 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 Calle Cadiz have any available units?
477 Calle Cadiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 477 Calle Cadiz have?
Some of 477 Calle Cadiz's amenities include parking, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 Calle Cadiz currently offering any rent specials?
477 Calle Cadiz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Calle Cadiz pet-friendly?
No, 477 Calle Cadiz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 477 Calle Cadiz offer parking?
Yes, 477 Calle Cadiz offers parking.
Does 477 Calle Cadiz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Calle Cadiz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Calle Cadiz have a pool?
Yes, 477 Calle Cadiz has a pool.
Does 477 Calle Cadiz have accessible units?
No, 477 Calle Cadiz does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Calle Cadiz have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 Calle Cadiz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Calle Cadiz have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Calle Cadiz does not have units with air conditioning.
