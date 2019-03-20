477 Calle Cadiz

Amenities

Great location in gates 1-4 very quiet setting. Close walking distance to jump on the Serpentine walking area. This Cadiz manor is on the ground floor just a couple steps up from the side walk. Parking is close and clubhouse 2 is in walking distance. Fully furnished just bring your cloths and toothbrush oh and maybe golf clubs. Come and enjoy all the amenities Laguna Woods has to offer in this 55+ community. There is a 27 hole golf course a par 3 course, 7 club houses, 5 pools and over 250 social clubs. Great play ground for Retirement or just a get away. This is a short term lease starting April 15th to January 4th 2020 can do shorter terms most be at least a minimum of 3 months.