932 Avenida Majorca

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Stunning 'New Seville Model'! Located in the senior resort community of Laguna Woods. Corner unit quiet and peaceful, surrounded by Greenbelt. This home is available fully furnished for all your needs. It is available until mid-December for your enjoyment. This Home has vaulted high ceilings with laminated wood floors throughout. Featuring an open floor plan in a perfect location near creek in the prestigious neighborhood of Laguna Woods. This Home offers everything you are looking for. It has 2 large master suits with private bath overlooking the lovely greenbelt, inside laundry, lots of custom storage underneath stairs and in the upper bedroom closet. Living room, dinning room, loft a covered second floor balcony and a beautiful outdoor patio. The carport is conveniently located near the unit. There is a lovely views of the greenbelt from the large picture window in the living room and kitchen window. There is a beautiful walk from the home that will lead you to a big sprawling sycamore tree that attracts lovely birds. The home faces East and often bright sunlight greets the home in the morning. The home stays cool in the summer such that air condition is rarely needed even though the unit has 2 cooling /heating heat pumps and the bedroom has ceiling heat if you desire. As a Laguna Woods resident you will be dazzled by all of the amenities available to you such as 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, golf, equestrian center, tennis courts and much more.... F