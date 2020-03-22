All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 86 Calle Aragon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
86 Calle Aragon
Last updated March 22 2020 at 9:24 PM

86 Calle Aragon

86 Calle Aragon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

86 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
clubhouse
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Senior community for 55+. Lovely FURNISHED move-in ready for at least 6 months lease. Lovely ground level Majorca situated in a quite and convenience location with NO STAIRS. It has smoothing ceilings, laminated / tile flooring in living room and carpet in bedrooms. Enclosed front patio gives this unit an additional living space. Laundry room located just steps from the front door. Very convenience location near Serpentine Walk, ClubHouse 1, Library and side door to outside plaza (Mother's Market, CVS and banks). Carport# 89 - 07.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Calle Aragon have any available units?
86 Calle Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 86 Calle Aragon have?
Some of 86 Calle Aragon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
86 Calle Aragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 86 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 86 Calle Aragon offer parking?
Yes, 86 Calle Aragon offers parking.
Does 86 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Calle Aragon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Calle Aragon have a pool?
No, 86 Calle Aragon does not have a pool.
Does 86 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 86 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Calle Aragon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Calle Aragon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College