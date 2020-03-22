86 Calle Aragon

Amenities

Senior community for 55+. Lovely FURNISHED move-in ready for at least 6 months lease. Lovely ground level Majorca situated in a quite and convenience location with NO STAIRS. It has smoothing ceilings, laminated / tile flooring in living room and carpet in bedrooms. Enclosed front patio gives this unit an additional living space. Laundry room located just steps from the front door. Very convenience location near Serpentine Walk, ClubHouse 1, Library and side door to outside plaza (Mother's Market, CVS and banks). Carport# 89 - 07.