All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 768 Calle Aragon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
768 Calle Aragon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

768 Calle Aragon

768 Calle Aragon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

768 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
volleyball court
Do not miss out on this Beautiful updated Ground level Majorca with glass enclosed, room finished patio to enjoy year round. (Enclosed Patio Not included in Builder Square Footage). Inviting interior has new easy care flooring throughout. Updated kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful new counters and cabinetry. Custom designed showers in both bathrooms. Upgraded interior doors, hardware and bath fixtures throughout. Dual Pane Vinyl Windows and custom Plantation Shutters. Master Bedroom has full size laundry hook ups. Home sits on a large greenbelt adjacent to Club House One where there is an olympic size pool, fitness center, billiards, archery, volleyballall and the community shuttle services start. Rent includes HOA which covers water, trash, sewer, building maintenance and basic cable TV plus give the resident access to numerous activities and community amenities. Amenities include 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, a 27 hole championship golf course w/club house & restaurant, a par 3 executive golf course, tennis complex, pickle ball courts, equestrian facilities, shuttle bus transportation for residents & so much more! Over 200 social clubs to join, all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded golf community, convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants, outstanding medical facilities & just 7 miles to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 Calle Aragon have any available units?
768 Calle Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 768 Calle Aragon have?
Some of 768 Calle Aragon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
768 Calle Aragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 768 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 768 Calle Aragon offer parking?
No, 768 Calle Aragon does not offer parking.
Does 768 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 Calle Aragon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 Calle Aragon have a pool?
Yes, 768 Calle Aragon has a pool.
Does 768 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 768 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 768 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 768 Calle Aragon has units with dishwashers.
Does 768 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 768 Calle Aragon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College