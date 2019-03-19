768 Calle Aragon

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table tennis court volleyball court

Do not miss out on this Beautiful updated Ground level Majorca with glass enclosed, room finished patio to enjoy year round. (Enclosed Patio Not included in Builder Square Footage). Inviting interior has new easy care flooring throughout. Updated kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful new counters and cabinetry. Custom designed showers in both bathrooms. Upgraded interior doors, hardware and bath fixtures throughout. Dual Pane Vinyl Windows and custom Plantation Shutters. Master Bedroom has full size laundry hook ups. Home sits on a large greenbelt adjacent to Club House One where there is an olympic size pool, fitness center, billiards, archery, volleyballall and the community shuttle services start. Rent includes HOA which covers water, trash, sewer, building maintenance and basic cable TV plus give the resident access to numerous activities and community amenities. Amenities include 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, a 27 hole championship golf course w/club house & restaurant, a par 3 executive golf course, tennis complex, pickle ball courts, equestrian facilities, shuttle bus transportation for residents & so much more! Over 200 social clubs to join, all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded golf community, convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants, outstanding medical facilities & just 7 miles to Laguna Beach.