74 Calle Aragon
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

74 Calle Aragon

74 Calle Aragon · No Longer Available
Location

74 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Barcelona Single Story -Bungalow.. Two Bedroom Home, One Bath . One Bedroom will be Locked. and Not USEABLE

This Home is within walking distance of shopping & clubhouses, bus stops right on main street and is FREE within the community and Laguna Woods..

Monthly Rent includes use of all facilities in the Community. Golf, tennis, pickle tennis, fitness centers, bridge facilities, private restaurant, sewing center, jewelry making lab, ceramics studio, glass making lab, photography lab, art studio, 5 swimming pools and spas, wood shop and 200+ clubs open to residents.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Calle Aragon have any available units?
74 Calle Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 74 Calle Aragon have?
Some of 74 Calle Aragon's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
74 Calle Aragon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 74 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 74 Calle Aragon offer parking?
No, 74 Calle Aragon does not offer parking.
Does 74 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Calle Aragon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Calle Aragon have a pool?
Yes, 74 Calle Aragon has a pool.
Does 74 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 74 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Calle Aragon has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Calle Aragon does not have units with air conditioning.
