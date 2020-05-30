74 Calle Aragon

Amenities

dishwasher gym pool tennis court clubhouse range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Barcelona Single Story -Bungalow.. Two Bedroom Home, One Bath . One Bedroom will be Locked. and Not USEABLE



This Home is within walking distance of shopping & clubhouses, bus stops right on main street and is FREE within the community and Laguna Woods..



Monthly Rent includes use of all facilities in the Community. Golf, tennis, pickle tennis, fitness centers, bridge facilities, private restaurant, sewing center, jewelry making lab, ceramics studio, glass making lab, photography lab, art studio, 5 swimming pools and spas, wood shop and 200+ clubs open to residents.