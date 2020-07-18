All apartments in Laguna Woods
715 Avenida Majorca

715 Avenida Majorca · No Longer Available
Location

715 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tucked inside the desirable Laguna Woods 55+ community, this upstairs co-op unit boasts a covered patio, open living and dining areas, and easy access to an abundance of local shopping, dining and parks. At 1009 sq feet, this 2 bedroom / 2 full bathroom property is both functional and comfortable with sliding glass doors, numerous windows and a sunny disposition. You’ll love the kitchen with plentiful cabinets and counter space, with adjoining dining area. The first bedroom boasts two wide closets with sliding doors, additional storage above, and a full bathroom across the hall. The master bedroom with en-suite bathroom is both private and quiet. Relax on your spacious deck with your morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. Don’t miss this outstanding opportunity at an exceptional price, all while enjoying numerous active lifestyle activities that Laguna Woods has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Avenida Majorca have any available units?
715 Avenida Majorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 715 Avenida Majorca have?
Some of 715 Avenida Majorca's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Avenida Majorca currently offering any rent specials?
715 Avenida Majorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Avenida Majorca pet-friendly?
No, 715 Avenida Majorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 715 Avenida Majorca offer parking?
No, 715 Avenida Majorca does not offer parking.
Does 715 Avenida Majorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Avenida Majorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Avenida Majorca have a pool?
No, 715 Avenida Majorca does not have a pool.
Does 715 Avenida Majorca have accessible units?
No, 715 Avenida Majorca does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Avenida Majorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Avenida Majorca has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Avenida Majorca have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Avenida Majorca does not have units with air conditioning.
