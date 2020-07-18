715 Avenida Majorca

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Tucked inside the desirable Laguna Woods 55+ community, this upstairs co-op unit boasts a covered patio, open living and dining areas, and easy access to an abundance of local shopping, dining and parks. At 1009 sq feet, this 2 bedroom / 2 full bathroom property is both functional and comfortable with sliding glass doors, numerous windows and a sunny disposition. You’ll love the kitchen with plentiful cabinets and counter space, with adjoining dining area. The first bedroom boasts two wide closets with sliding doors, additional storage above, and a full bathroom across the hall. The master bedroom with en-suite bathroom is both private and quiet. Relax on your spacious deck with your morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. Don’t miss this outstanding opportunity at an exceptional price, all while enjoying numerous active lifestyle activities that Laguna Woods has to offer.