Laguna Woods, CA
654 Avenida Sevilla
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:11 PM

654 Avenida Sevilla

654 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Location

654 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this "Gorgeous" Remodeled upper Casa Contenta floor plan spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home is Walking Distance to Aliso Creek! Has laminate wood flooring and carpets in bedrooms. Beautiful Quarts counter tops in kitchen, double pane windows, shutters, and just relax and enjoy the views from your large Balcony enjoying your morning cup of coffee or tea. Separate laundry room close by, carport close by 480 Space 4.. Plus Enjoy all the amenities in this active Senior Community of Laguna Woods Village has to offer... 27 Hole Championship Golf Course with Club House and Restaurant, a Par 3 Executive Golf Course, Tennis Complex, Pickle Ball court, Pools, Gyms, Game rooms, 7 Club houses, Bridge room, Over 200 Social Clubs to join and keep you busy are just a few of the wonderful amenities of Laguna Woods, and a short scenic drive to get to beautiful Laguna Beach. All this ready for your Enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Avenida Sevilla have any available units?
654 Avenida Sevilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 654 Avenida Sevilla have?
Some of 654 Avenida Sevilla's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Avenida Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
654 Avenida Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Avenida Sevilla pet-friendly?
No, 654 Avenida Sevilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 654 Avenida Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 654 Avenida Sevilla offers parking.
Does 654 Avenida Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Avenida Sevilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Avenida Sevilla have a pool?
Yes, 654 Avenida Sevilla has a pool.
Does 654 Avenida Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 654 Avenida Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Avenida Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 Avenida Sevilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 654 Avenida Sevilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with air conditioning.
