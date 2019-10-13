654 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Welcome to this "Gorgeous" Remodeled upper Casa Contenta floor plan spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home is Walking Distance to Aliso Creek! Has laminate wood flooring and carpets in bedrooms. Beautiful Quarts counter tops in kitchen, double pane windows, shutters, and just relax and enjoy the views from your large Balcony enjoying your morning cup of coffee or tea. Separate laundry room close by, carport close by 480 Space 4.. Plus Enjoy all the amenities in this active Senior Community of Laguna Woods Village has to offer... 27 Hole Championship Golf Course with Club House and Restaurant, a Par 3 Executive Golf Course, Tennis Complex, Pickle Ball court, Pools, Gyms, Game rooms, 7 Club houses, Bridge room, Over 200 Social Clubs to join and keep you busy are just a few of the wonderful amenities of Laguna Woods, and a short scenic drive to get to beautiful Laguna Beach. All this ready for your Enjoyment!