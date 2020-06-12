597 Avenida Majorca

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse gym parking internet access tennis court

SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium. Close Walk to Alicia Creek and Park and Walking Path! Also Great Location for Wheelchair Accessibility to Carport. Recently Remodeled with Shaker Style Cabinets, Gorgeous top Quality Quartz Counters, Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Peninsula with Overhang for Bar Stools. Recessed Lights and Pendant Lights. Vaulted Ceiling In Living Room adds Volumes to the Space in the Room. Dining Room with Ceiling Fan. Dual Pane Windows have Plantation Shutters. Sliding Glass Door to Atrium. 2 Upgraded Bathrooms. Master Suite with Bathroom. Both Bathrooms have Beautiful Tile Work, Shaker Vanity and Quartz Counter. Laundry Closet w/Stacked Washer and Dryer inside unit. Remote Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms. Lovely shade trees keeps this unit nice and cool in hot weather. Included Water, Trash Removal, Basic TV & Internet. HOA fee Paid by Owner. This is a 55+ Community with a lot of amenities such as 27 Hole Golf Club with Clubhouse, 19 Restaurant and Bar, Par 3 Golf Course with Practice Area, Driving Range, Tennis, Fitness Centers, Pickle Ball, 250 Clubs and Much More. Check out the Laguna Woods Village Website for more community information. **PLEASE DO NOT BOTHER TENANTS**