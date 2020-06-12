All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 597 Avenida Majorca.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
597 Avenida Majorca
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 PM

597 Avenida Majorca

597 Avenida Majorca · (949) 235-7825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
internet access
tennis court
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium. Close Walk to Alicia Creek and Park and Walking Path! Also Great Location for Wheelchair Accessibility to Carport. Recently Remodeled with Shaker Style Cabinets, Gorgeous top Quality Quartz Counters, Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Peninsula with Overhang for Bar Stools. Recessed Lights and Pendant Lights. Vaulted Ceiling In Living Room adds Volumes to the Space in the Room. Dining Room with Ceiling Fan. Dual Pane Windows have Plantation Shutters. Sliding Glass Door to Atrium. 2 Upgraded Bathrooms. Master Suite with Bathroom. Both Bathrooms have Beautiful Tile Work, Shaker Vanity and Quartz Counter. Laundry Closet w/Stacked Washer and Dryer inside unit. Remote Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms. Lovely shade trees keeps this unit nice and cool in hot weather. Included Water, Trash Removal, Basic TV & Internet. HOA fee Paid by Owner. This is a 55+ Community with a lot of amenities such as 27 Hole Golf Club with Clubhouse, 19 Restaurant and Bar, Par 3 Golf Course with Practice Area, Driving Range, Tennis, Fitness Centers, Pickle Ball, 250 Clubs and Much More. Check out the Laguna Woods Village Website for more community information. **PLEASE DO NOT BOTHER TENANTS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 Avenida Majorca have any available units?
597 Avenida Majorca has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 597 Avenida Majorca have?
Some of 597 Avenida Majorca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 Avenida Majorca currently offering any rent specials?
597 Avenida Majorca isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 Avenida Majorca pet-friendly?
No, 597 Avenida Majorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 597 Avenida Majorca offer parking?
Yes, 597 Avenida Majorca does offer parking.
Does 597 Avenida Majorca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 597 Avenida Majorca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 Avenida Majorca have a pool?
No, 597 Avenida Majorca does not have a pool.
Does 597 Avenida Majorca have accessible units?
Yes, 597 Avenida Majorca has accessible units.
Does 597 Avenida Majorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 597 Avenida Majorca has units with dishwashers.
Does 597 Avenida Majorca have units with air conditioning?
No, 597 Avenida Majorca does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 597 Avenida Majorca?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity