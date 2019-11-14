5499 Paseo Del Lago W

Amenities

Open the doors to this tree top El Mirador model with an enclosed balcony to enjoy outdoor living all year round! Freshly painted 2 bedrooms/ 1.75 baths with new laminate flooring (no carpet). Extra large living room with a show stopping candelier in the dining area, the kitchen hosts plenty of cabinets and counter space with tile flooring to enjoy cooking with an easy clean up. The master bedroom suite has a large closet space and view of the trees which makes a perfect retreat. Second bedroom can play dual roles as a guest bedroom or office. If you enjoy seeing the peacefulness of trees and outdoors this unit is for you!