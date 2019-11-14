All apartments in Laguna Woods
5499 Paseo Del Lago W

5499 Paseo Del Lago West · No Longer Available
Location

5499 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Open the doors to this tree top El Mirador model with an enclosed balcony to enjoy outdoor living all year round! Freshly painted 2 bedrooms/ 1.75 baths with new laminate flooring (no carpet). Extra large living room with a show stopping candelier in the dining area, the kitchen hosts plenty of cabinets and counter space with tile flooring to enjoy cooking with an easy clean up. The master bedroom suite has a large closet space and view of the trees which makes a perfect retreat. Second bedroom can play dual roles as a guest bedroom or office. If you enjoy seeing the peacefulness of trees and outdoors this unit is for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5499 Paseo Del Lago W have any available units?
5499 Paseo Del Lago W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
Is 5499 Paseo Del Lago W currently offering any rent specials?
5499 Paseo Del Lago W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5499 Paseo Del Lago W pet-friendly?
No, 5499 Paseo Del Lago W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5499 Paseo Del Lago W offer parking?
No, 5499 Paseo Del Lago W does not offer parking.
Does 5499 Paseo Del Lago W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5499 Paseo Del Lago W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5499 Paseo Del Lago W have a pool?
No, 5499 Paseo Del Lago W does not have a pool.
Does 5499 Paseo Del Lago W have accessible units?
No, 5499 Paseo Del Lago W does not have accessible units.
Does 5499 Paseo Del Lago W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5499 Paseo Del Lago W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5499 Paseo Del Lago W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5499 Paseo Del Lago W does not have units with air conditioning.

