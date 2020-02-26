5397 Via Carrizo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic VIEWS of snow capped mountains in the Winter, and city lights all year. Bright and light with lots of SKYLIGHTS, and open floor plan on this REMODELED 2 bedroom/2 bathroom plus a dining room and office! Remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and a bright skylight to keep it cheery and bright. Two spacious master suites with remodeled bathrooms. High ceilings in the Living room and one master bedroom make the unit feel spacious. Wood laminate flooring in the living room and light colored tile in the kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms give a high quality look and feel. Fantastic back patio directly on a greenbelt with views, and the furniture to enjoy it included. Oversized one car garage with plenty of storage and washer/dryer for your use. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING! This is one of the nicest properties available in Laguna Woods.

Laguna Woods offers premier living for Active Seniors 55+. Over 200 clubs to join, golf (Par 3 course and 18 hole course), tennis, 5 pools, 8 clubhouses, horseback riding, Library, 2 fully equipped fitness centers, Art center, photography center, Computer center, Large auditorium with live entertainment, so much to do and so little time to do it all!Long Term Lease preferred. Must be approved by HOA in order to take possession (HOA has their own income and asset requirements, and must be 55+ to live in the community). Please fill out credit application and HOA application in Supplements.