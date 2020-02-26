All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

5397 Via Carrizo

5397 Via Carrizo · No Longer Available
Location

5397 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic VIEWS of snow capped mountains in the Winter, and city lights all year. Bright and light with lots of SKYLIGHTS, and open floor plan on this REMODELED 2 bedroom/2 bathroom plus a dining room and office! Remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and a bright skylight to keep it cheery and bright. Two spacious master suites with remodeled bathrooms. High ceilings in the Living room and one master bedroom make the unit feel spacious. Wood laminate flooring in the living room and light colored tile in the kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms give a high quality look and feel. Fantastic back patio directly on a greenbelt with views, and the furniture to enjoy it included. Oversized one car garage with plenty of storage and washer/dryer for your use. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING! This is one of the nicest properties available in Laguna Woods.
Laguna Woods offers premier living for Active Seniors 55+. Over 200 clubs to join, golf (Par 3 course and 18 hole course), tennis, 5 pools, 8 clubhouses, horseback riding, Library, 2 fully equipped fitness centers, Art center, photography center, Computer center, Large auditorium with live entertainment, so much to do and so little time to do it all!Long Term Lease preferred. Must be approved by HOA in order to take possession (HOA has their own income and asset requirements, and must be 55+ to live in the community). Please fill out credit application and HOA application in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5397 Via Carrizo have any available units?
5397 Via Carrizo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5397 Via Carrizo have?
Some of 5397 Via Carrizo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5397 Via Carrizo currently offering any rent specials?
5397 Via Carrizo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5397 Via Carrizo pet-friendly?
No, 5397 Via Carrizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5397 Via Carrizo offer parking?
Yes, 5397 Via Carrizo offers parking.
Does 5397 Via Carrizo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5397 Via Carrizo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5397 Via Carrizo have a pool?
Yes, 5397 Via Carrizo has a pool.
Does 5397 Via Carrizo have accessible units?
No, 5397 Via Carrizo does not have accessible units.
Does 5397 Via Carrizo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5397 Via Carrizo has units with dishwashers.
Does 5397 Via Carrizo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5397 Via Carrizo has units with air conditioning.
