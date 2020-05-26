All apartments in Laguna Woods
5377 Avenida Sosiega
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5377 Avenida Sosiega

5377 Avenida Sosiega · (909) 210-3764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5377 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
Short term furnished lease available in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods from November 2020 through March 2021. Beautiful view location and completely remodeled "CABRILLO" two bedrooms two baths (This home was originally 3 bedrooms/2 baths but the third bedroom has been converted into a formal dining room). Lovely nice furnished home with an add-on office/laundry space. Oversize two car garage with a GOLF CART that's included. Nice size driveway. The square footage has been increased from 1385 to over 1800 sq. ft. by enclosing the patio off the living room...the office/laundry area. Also, a wonderful large gated courtyard to enjoy. GREAT HOME in an extremely convenient location! Leasing dates are firm from November 2020 through March 2021. All amenities are available to lessees. Country Club living with over 200 clubs, 7 clubhouses, 27 hole golf course, equestrian center and much, much more!!! Enjoy the gorgeous golf course view, while having lunch at the 19th hole restaurant. Country Club living at its BEST and approx. 6 miles to Laguna Beach! Laguna Woods Village is a hidden secret...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5377 Avenida Sosiega have any available units?
5377 Avenida Sosiega has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5377 Avenida Sosiega have?
Some of 5377 Avenida Sosiega's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5377 Avenida Sosiega currently offering any rent specials?
5377 Avenida Sosiega isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5377 Avenida Sosiega pet-friendly?
No, 5377 Avenida Sosiega is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5377 Avenida Sosiega offer parking?
Yes, 5377 Avenida Sosiega does offer parking.
Does 5377 Avenida Sosiega have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5377 Avenida Sosiega does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5377 Avenida Sosiega have a pool?
No, 5377 Avenida Sosiega does not have a pool.
Does 5377 Avenida Sosiega have accessible units?
Yes, 5377 Avenida Sosiega has accessible units.
Does 5377 Avenida Sosiega have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5377 Avenida Sosiega has units with dishwashers.
Does 5377 Avenida Sosiega have units with air conditioning?
No, 5377 Avenida Sosiega does not have units with air conditioning.
