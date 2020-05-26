5377 Avenida Sosiega

Amenities

Short term furnished lease available in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods from November 2020 through March 2021. Beautiful view location and completely remodeled "CABRILLO" two bedrooms two baths (This home was originally 3 bedrooms/2 baths but the third bedroom has been converted into a formal dining room). Lovely nice furnished home with an add-on office/laundry space. Oversize two car garage with a GOLF CART that's included. Nice size driveway. The square footage has been increased from 1385 to over 1800 sq. ft. by enclosing the patio off the living room...the office/laundry area. Also, a wonderful large gated courtyard to enjoy. GREAT HOME in an extremely convenient location! Leasing dates are firm from November 2020 through March 2021. All amenities are available to lessees. Country Club living with over 200 clubs, 7 clubhouses, 27 hole golf course, equestrian center and much, much more!!! Enjoy the gorgeous golf course view, while having lunch at the 19th hole restaurant. Country Club living at its BEST and approx. 6 miles to Laguna Beach! Laguna Woods Village is a hidden secret...