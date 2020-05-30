5372 PUNTA ALTA

Amenities

55 + Senior Community for people 55 or older only...furnished Villa Puerta model with 1 bedroom and 2 baths in great condition available for 3 to 5 months. The balcony is lovely and has a nice view of the neighborhood. The living room is spacious and has a mirrored wall with room for an office area with storage. The kitchen has granite counter tops, n electric range oven and microwave. Underground parking with an elevator makes the home easy to access. -SECOND BEDROOM LOCKED AND NOT ACCESSIBLE.