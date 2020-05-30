All apartments in Laguna Woods
5372 PUNTA ALTA

5372 Punta Alta · No Longer Available
Location

5372 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
elevator
microwave
furnished
55 + Senior Community for people 55 or older only...furnished Villa Puerta model with 1 bedroom and 2 baths in great condition available for 3 to 5 months. The balcony is lovely and has a nice view of the neighborhood. The living room is spacious and has a mirrored wall with room for an office area with storage. The kitchen has granite counter tops, n electric range oven and microwave. Underground parking with an elevator makes the home easy to access. -SECOND BEDROOM LOCKED AND NOT ACCESSIBLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5372 PUNTA ALTA have any available units?
5372 PUNTA ALTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5372 PUNTA ALTA have?
Some of 5372 PUNTA ALTA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5372 PUNTA ALTA currently offering any rent specials?
5372 PUNTA ALTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5372 PUNTA ALTA pet-friendly?
No, 5372 PUNTA ALTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5372 PUNTA ALTA offer parking?
Yes, 5372 PUNTA ALTA offers parking.
Does 5372 PUNTA ALTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5372 PUNTA ALTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5372 PUNTA ALTA have a pool?
No, 5372 PUNTA ALTA does not have a pool.
Does 5372 PUNTA ALTA have accessible units?
No, 5372 PUNTA ALTA does not have accessible units.
Does 5372 PUNTA ALTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 5372 PUNTA ALTA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5372 PUNTA ALTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 5372 PUNTA ALTA does not have units with air conditioning.
