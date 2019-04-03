5256 Duenas

Amenities

This Beautiful Remodeled “Villa Terraza” home is located in the private Prestigious Gate 11. The home offers 2 spacious rooms privately separated, remodeled Kitchen with Quartz counters & Stainless Built-In Refrigerator, Hood, Sink, Dishwasher, Oven! Home features NEWLY Scraped Ceilings, Tile Floors, New Carpet, fresh neutral Gray Paint, Remodeled Master Bath with Step-In shower, private Courtyard & Private side yard off Master, roses, fruit trees and more. Kitchen has white Cabinets and no wasted space. Off Kitchen/Dining Room is a Bright Sun Room with View of the lovely rear yard. The Living Room has Vaulted Ceilings and wood burning Fireplace. Master Bath has Dual Sinks, Solid Surfaces, newer Cabinets and step-in Shower. Guest Room is spacious with private courtyard views, Guest Bath with pedestal sink & step-in shower. Dining Area is roomy with rear yard views & open to the kitchen and living areas. The front Courtyard is enclosed by a custom gate, a private garden area is yours to enjoy. 2-car garage with cabinetry. New HVAC unit, completely updated and ready for move-in! With access to amazing events, golf, pools, trails & more you will love living in Laguna Woods - Don't Miss Out!