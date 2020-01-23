All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 5119 Brazo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
5119 Brazo
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:25 AM

5119 Brazo

5119 Brazo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5119 Brazo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Laguna Woods Village, Senior community detached 2 car garage, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. "VILLA REPOSA" model. With beautiful tiled private gated courtyard entry, along with a spacious living room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace, sliding glass doors leading out to the east facing rear patio. Updated kitchen with a passthrough to the additional side patio off the dining area. Laminated wood and tile flooring, plantation shutters, large attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups and central heat and air. Don't miss on this great property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5119 Brazo have any available units?
5119 Brazo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5119 Brazo have?
Some of 5119 Brazo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5119 Brazo currently offering any rent specials?
5119 Brazo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 Brazo pet-friendly?
No, 5119 Brazo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5119 Brazo offer parking?
Yes, 5119 Brazo offers parking.
Does 5119 Brazo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5119 Brazo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 Brazo have a pool?
No, 5119 Brazo does not have a pool.
Does 5119 Brazo have accessible units?
No, 5119 Brazo does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 Brazo have units with dishwashers?
No, 5119 Brazo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5119 Brazo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5119 Brazo has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College