5119 Brazo

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Laguna Woods Village, Senior community detached 2 car garage, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. "VILLA REPOSA" model. With beautiful tiled private gated courtyard entry, along with a spacious living room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace, sliding glass doors leading out to the east facing rear patio. Updated kitchen with a passthrough to the additional side patio off the dining area. Laminated wood and tile flooring, plantation shutters, large attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups and central heat and air. Don't miss on this great property!