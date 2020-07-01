All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

409 Avenida Castilla

409 Avenida Castilla · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

409 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Highly Desired NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW, GROUND LEVEL 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms home inside the 55+ Senior neighborhood and located right inside of Gate 1, Gate 2 & Gate 3.

Highly desired REMODELED, RECONFIGURED MADRID model end unit on corner lot. Large front patio. New front door, windows. Added bathroom. Large Master Bath with jacuzzi walk in tub. Granite counters. Reconfigured Kitchen with Island to Enclosed Atrium--two skylights; access to second bedroom with new bathroom with shower. Solar tube in both bathrooms and kitchen. Washer Dryer hook ups. Neutral flooring and paint colors.

Enjoy the perfect blend of a virtually home in this great established community! Laguna Woods Village—the premier 55+ active community in Orange County. Enjoy beautiful green space surrounding the home and the charming neighborhood. The Village is near Laguna Beach and offers many great amenities such as a 27 hole regulation & par 3 golf course, tennis courts, seven clubhouses, five swimming pools, fitness centers, Clubhouse 4 with amazing classes in art, ceramics, wood shop, jewelry-making, and sewing, 200+ clubs and much, much more..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Avenida Castilla have any available units?
409 Avenida Castilla has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Avenida Castilla have?
Some of 409 Avenida Castilla's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Avenida Castilla currently offering any rent specials?
409 Avenida Castilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Avenida Castilla pet-friendly?
No, 409 Avenida Castilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 409 Avenida Castilla offer parking?
No, 409 Avenida Castilla does not offer parking.
Does 409 Avenida Castilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Avenida Castilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Avenida Castilla have a pool?
Yes, 409 Avenida Castilla has a pool.
Does 409 Avenida Castilla have accessible units?
No, 409 Avenida Castilla does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Avenida Castilla have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Avenida Castilla does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Avenida Castilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Avenida Castilla does not have units with air conditioning.
