409 Avenida Castilla

Highly Desired NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW, GROUND LEVEL 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms home inside the 55+ Senior neighborhood and located right inside of Gate 1, Gate 2 & Gate 3.



Highly desired REMODELED, RECONFIGURED MADRID model end unit on corner lot. Large front patio. New front door, windows. Added bathroom. Large Master Bath with jacuzzi walk in tub. Granite counters. Reconfigured Kitchen with Island to Enclosed Atrium--two skylights; access to second bedroom with new bathroom with shower. Solar tube in both bathrooms and kitchen. Washer Dryer hook ups. Neutral flooring and paint colors.



Enjoy the perfect blend of a virtually home in this great established community! Laguna Woods Village—the premier 55+ active community in Orange County. Enjoy beautiful green space surrounding the home and the charming neighborhood. The Village is near Laguna Beach and offers many great amenities such as a 27 hole regulation & par 3 golf course, tennis courts, seven clubhouses, five swimming pools, fitness centers, Clubhouse 4 with amazing classes in art, ceramics, wood shop, jewelry-making, and sewing, 200+ clubs and much, much more..