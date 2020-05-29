4011 Calle Sonora Oeste

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

REMODELED El Mirador (CONDO) located in desirable gate 14 (gate with low traffic and amazing views). The seller had the HEADACHE of the permit process and all the hard work of the remodel-you get to just move in and enjoy…aah. Wide open floor plan with approx. 1,227 sq. ft. of living space (approx. 1,411 sq. ft. if you include the enclosed balcony, which is a great extension of your living space). This unit sits on the sunny side of the building and gets great light. Enjoy a wide open, lush view. Storage is not an issue in this beautiful kitchen. Custom step-in pantry, custom built island with large pot drawers on one side and storage shelves on the other (on sliders so moveable or removable all together if you want a wide open kitchen). Custom crafted cabinets, Quartz counters, marble backsplash, stainless appliances (not the cheap ones), and more. Luxury vinyl, waterproof, wide plank flooring throughout (even on balcony). All new windows (except balcony) & sliding glass door, remodeled front doors/handles, heating & air (super-efficient split system with 7 year warranty), gorgeous bathrooms, wide base molding, custom built closet doors in master (gorgeous), neutral paint, beautiful interior doors/knobs, brand new updated breaker box and so much more. This building sits on one of the highest points in Laguna Woods. Sunrise views from one side of the building and sunset views from the other side. NOTE: floors look great in person- they photographed a little funky.