All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
4011 Calle Sonora Oeste
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

4011 Calle Sonora Oeste

4011 Calle Sonora Oeste · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4011 Calle Sonora Oeste, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
REMODELED El Mirador (CONDO) located in desirable gate 14 (gate with low traffic and amazing views). The seller had the HEADACHE of the permit process and all the hard work of the remodel-you get to just move in and enjoy…aah. Wide open floor plan with approx. 1,227 sq. ft. of living space (approx. 1,411 sq. ft. if you include the enclosed balcony, which is a great extension of your living space). This unit sits on the sunny side of the building and gets great light. Enjoy a wide open, lush view. Storage is not an issue in this beautiful kitchen. Custom step-in pantry, custom built island with large pot drawers on one side and storage shelves on the other (on sliders so moveable or removable all together if you want a wide open kitchen). Custom crafted cabinets, Quartz counters, marble backsplash, stainless appliances (not the cheap ones), and more. Luxury vinyl, waterproof, wide plank flooring throughout (even on balcony). All new windows (except balcony) & sliding glass door, remodeled front doors/handles, heating & air (super-efficient split system with 7 year warranty), gorgeous bathrooms, wide base molding, custom built closet doors in master (gorgeous), neutral paint, beautiful interior doors/knobs, brand new updated breaker box and so much more. This building sits on one of the highest points in Laguna Woods. Sunrise views from one side of the building and sunset views from the other side. NOTE: floors look great in person- they photographed a little funky.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste have any available units?
4011 Calle Sonora Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste have?
Some of 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Calle Sonora Oeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste pet-friendly?
No, 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste offer parking?
No, 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste does not offer parking.
Does 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste have a pool?
No, 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste have accessible units?
No, 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste has units with dishwashers.
Does 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with air conditioning?
No, 4011 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College