4009 Calle Sonora Oeste

Amenities
Orange County's best kept secret! Tucked away in the private, gate guarded community of Laguna Woods Village's prestigious Gate 14 first floor, end unit EL MIRADOR on a 3-story bldg with subterranean parking; approx. 1257 sq.ft. spacious 2 beds 1.75 baths with a glass enclosed spacious balcony for an extra space. Enjoy all the amenities this 55 plus Laguna Woods Village has to offer: 5 swimming pools, 7 Clubhouses, 2 fitness centers, 27-hole & 9-hole executive golf courses, an equestrian center, a ceramic or sculpture workshop with a kiln, wood workshop, and much more. Over 250 social clubs. Free bus service to the local shopping & medical centers. Only 6 miles to Laguna Beach, short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.