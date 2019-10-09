All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated October 9 2019

4009 Calle Sonora Oeste

4009 Calle Sonora Oeste · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Calle Sonora Oeste, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Orange County's best kept secret! Tucked away in the private, gate guarded community of Laguna Woods Village's prestigious Gate 14 first floor, end unit EL MIRADOR on a 3-story bldg with subterranean parking; approx. 1257 sq.ft. spacious 2 beds 1.75 baths with a glass enclosed spacious balcony for an extra space. Enjoy all the amenities this 55 plus Laguna Woods Village has to offer: 5 swimming pools, 7 Clubhouses, 2 fitness centers, 27-hole & 9-hole executive golf courses, an equestrian center, a ceramic or sculpture workshop with a kiln, wood workshop, and much more. Over 250 social clubs. Free bus service to the local shopping & medical centers. Only 6 miles to Laguna Beach, short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste have any available units?
4009 Calle Sonora Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste have?
Some of 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Calle Sonora Oeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste offers parking.
Does 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste have a pool?
Yes, 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste has a pool.
Does 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste have accessible units?
No, 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have units with air conditioning.
