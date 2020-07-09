4006 Calle Sonora Oeste

Amenities

EXTRAORDINARY VIEW from this EL MIRADOR condo that sits on the highest point in Laguna Woods. Located in coveted GATE 14. Breathtaking views of Saddleback Mountain and the Valley by day and city lights by night. The living room, dining room open to a enclosed deck and . Enjoy the enclosed deck off the dining room. This unit has vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home, new shower in guest bathroom and . Leasing allows the new resident t use of all the amenities that make Laguna Woods Village one of the most sought after senior communities. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 3 gyms,craft studios, 2 gorgeous golf courses (27 hole and 9 hole par 3), over 250 social clubs, performing arts theater, tennis courts, equestrian trails, stable, fare free bus service, golf cart paths, manned security gates, lawn bowling, bocce ball, pickle ball and much more. This condo has a subterranean garage and the building has its own clubhouse/meeting room for the residents of the building. All this located near beautiful Laguna Beach, shopping malls, medical services, hospitals, and the 5 freeway. Here's your opportunity to own a property with one of the most beautiful views in sunny Orange County.