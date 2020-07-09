All apartments in Laguna Woods
4006 Calle Sonora Oeste
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

4006 Calle Sonora Oeste

4006 Calle Sonora Oeste · No Longer Available
Laguna Woods
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4006 Calle Sonora Oeste, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
EXTRAORDINARY VIEW from this EL MIRADOR condo that sits on the highest point in Laguna Woods. Located in coveted GATE 14. Breathtaking views of Saddleback Mountain and the Valley by day and city lights by night. The living room, dining room open to a enclosed deck and . Enjoy the enclosed deck off the dining room. This unit has vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home, new shower in guest bathroom and . Leasing allows the new resident t use of all the amenities that make Laguna Woods Village one of the most sought after senior communities. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 3 gyms,craft studios, 2 gorgeous golf courses (27 hole and 9 hole par 3), over 250 social clubs, performing arts theater, tennis courts, equestrian trails, stable, fare free bus service, golf cart paths, manned security gates, lawn bowling, bocce ball, pickle ball and much more. This condo has a subterranean garage and the building has its own clubhouse/meeting room for the residents of the building. All this located near beautiful Laguna Beach, shopping malls, medical services, hospitals, and the 5 freeway. Here's your opportunity to own a property with one of the most beautiful views in sunny Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste have any available units?
4006 Calle Sonora Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste have?
Some of 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Calle Sonora Oeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste pet-friendly?
No, 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste offers parking.
Does 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste have a pool?
Yes, 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste has a pool.
Does 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste have accessible units?
No, 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have units with air conditioning.
