4001 CALLE SONORA

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport elevator microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport elevator parking internet access

55+ SENIOR'S COMMUNITY!!CONDO FURNISHED-FULLY AND LUXURIOUSLY!! AVAILABLE 10/1/2020 UP TO 12 MONTHS!! PENTHOUSE/TOP FLOOR HAS PANORAMIC VIEW OF MT. BALDY, FOOTHILLS, SADDLEBACK MTNS., IRVINE SPECTRUM, CITY LIGHTS FROM LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & BALCONY! SPACIOUS ROOMS, HAS MEDIUM TONE LAMINATE FLOORING THRUOUT THAT LOOKS LIKE REAL WOOD. NO STAIRS, USE ELEVATOR. CONDO IS ON ONE LEVEL. MODEL NAME VILLA NUEVA! CARPORT IS 4002-3. PLANTATION SHUTTERS, 2 DOUBLE BEDS, WIFI , 3 FLAT SCREEN TV'S WITH DVR AND DVD PLAYER IN EACH BEDROOM. JUST BRING YOUR LUGGAGE! ENJOY ALL THE AMENITIES OF THE COMMUNITY-SAME AS AN OWNER!