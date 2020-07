3501 Bahia Blanca W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse elevator gym parking pool media room

GREAT VIEW FROM THIS 1ST FLOOR VILLA NUEVA. TILE FLOORING IN THE KITCHEN, BATHS AND HALL, SMOOTH CEILINGS, FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW WINDOWS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS. SLIDING DOORS FROM THE DINING ROOM TO THE PRIVATE PATIO WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE AND THE VIEW OF THE SADDLE BACK MOUNTAINS. NICELY FURNISHED AND AN EAT-IN FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN OPEN CEILING, GRANITE COUNTERS, SMOOTH TOP RANGE, BUILT IN MICRO WAVE, DISHWASHER, AND SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR. THERE IS W/W CARPET IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. JUST A SHORT WALL TO CLUB HOUSE 5 THAT HAS A LARGE HEATED POOL AND A LARGE AUDITORIUM WHERE SEVERAL SOCIAL CLUBS HAVE THEIR EVENTS. VERY CONVENIENT TO THE CARPORT. THE OWNER PREFERS A ONE YEAR LEASE.



ENJOY ALL THE WONDERFUL AMENITIES THAT LAGUNA WOODS VILLAGE 55+ COMMUNITY HAS TO OFFER. 5 POOLS, 7 CLUB HOUSES,2 FITNESS CENTERS, 3 GOLF COURSES IMAGE PLAYING A BEAUTIFUL 18 HOLE COURSE FOR LESS THEN $20.00, AND ENJOY LUNCH AND FABULOUS VIEWS FROM THE 19TH RESTAURANT. THERE IS A EQUESTRIAN CENTER, ENJOY A TRAIL RIDE.THERE ARE OVER 250 SOCIAL CLUBS,CRAFT STUDIOS, A STATE OF THE ART THEATER WITH GREAT ENTERTAINMENT, FREE BUS SERVICE THAT GOES TO LOCAL SHOPPING CENTERS AND MEDICAL BUILDINGS AND HOSPITAL. ALL THIS AND ONLY 5 MILES TO LAGUNA BEACH.