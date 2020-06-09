All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

3371 Punta Alta

3371 Punta Alta · (949) 861-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3371 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
What a Gorgeous view ,Location and amenities magnificent!!! Just a few of the benefits you will enjoy in this very beautiful Sierra model . This spacious open floor plan with new carpet and fresh paint comes with 2 bedroom &2 bathrooms and almost 1120 sqft of interior living space.Serene view of the nearly hills and , lush landscaping and treetops are enjoyed from your living and dinning rooms and balcony. This unit is conveniently located near the elevator for easy access and very close to the building laundry facilities. The amenities offered are ideal if you lead an active lifestyle with 9 hole golf course,swimming pools,tennis courts , an equestrian center , lawn bowling , club houses ,garden center ,and arts and crafts,...etc. ideally located near gate 10 for easy access to the community and near toll road and close to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3371 Punta Alta have any available units?
3371 Punta Alta has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3371 Punta Alta have?
Some of 3371 Punta Alta's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3371 Punta Alta currently offering any rent specials?
3371 Punta Alta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3371 Punta Alta pet-friendly?
No, 3371 Punta Alta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3371 Punta Alta offer parking?
No, 3371 Punta Alta does not offer parking.
Does 3371 Punta Alta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3371 Punta Alta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3371 Punta Alta have a pool?
Yes, 3371 Punta Alta has a pool.
Does 3371 Punta Alta have accessible units?
No, 3371 Punta Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 3371 Punta Alta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3371 Punta Alta has units with dishwashers.
Does 3371 Punta Alta have units with air conditioning?
No, 3371 Punta Alta does not have units with air conditioning.
