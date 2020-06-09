3371 Punta Alta

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry pool tennis court

What a Gorgeous view ,Location and amenities magnificent!!! Just a few of the benefits you will enjoy in this very beautiful Sierra model . This spacious open floor plan with new carpet and fresh paint comes with 2 bedroom &2 bathrooms and almost 1120 sqft of interior living space.Serene view of the nearly hills and , lush landscaping and treetops are enjoyed from your living and dinning rooms and balcony. This unit is conveniently located near the elevator for easy access and very close to the building laundry facilities. The amenities offered are ideal if you lead an active lifestyle with 9 hole golf course,swimming pools,tennis courts , an equestrian center , lawn bowling , club houses ,garden center ,and arts and crafts,...etc. ideally located near gate 10 for easy access to the community and near toll road and close to Laguna Beach.