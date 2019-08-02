3317 Via Carrizo

Amenities

Exquisitely Remodeled & Enlarged La Princesa Model with HUGE MASTER BEDROOM AND ENCLOSED PATIO ROOM with closet and its own bathroom - SINGLE STORY - END UNIT- DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE - Kitchen has gleaming granite counters, stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal). Wood laminate floors in living room and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Jacuzzi tub. Washer/Dryer is conveniently located in the garage. Central air and heat provide economical comfort all year long. This beautiful condo is located in a serene cul de sac in the critically acclaimed ACTIVE senior community of Laguna Woods Village, between Saddleback Mountain & beautiful Laguna Beach. Water, free cable TV over 100 channels are included in the HOA furnished amenities-HOA paid by landlord.Lease affords the resident use of all the amenities that make Laguna Woods Village one of the most sought after senior communities. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 3 gyms, craft studios, 2 gorgeous golf courses (27 hole and 9 hole par 3), over 250 social clubs, performing arts theater, tennis courts, equestrian trails, stable, fare free bus service, golf cart paths, manned security gates, lawn bowling, bocce ball, pickle ball & much more. All this located near beautiful Laguna Beach, shopping, medical services, hospitals, and the 5 freeway. Here's your opportunity to live in one of the most beautiful places in sunny Orange County.