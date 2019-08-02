All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3317 Via Carrizo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3317 Via Carrizo
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

3317 Via Carrizo

3317 via Carrizo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3317 via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Exquisitely Remodeled & Enlarged La Princesa Model with HUGE MASTER BEDROOM AND ENCLOSED PATIO ROOM with closet and its own bathroom - SINGLE STORY - END UNIT- DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE - Kitchen has gleaming granite counters, stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal). Wood laminate floors in living room and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Jacuzzi tub. Washer/Dryer is conveniently located in the garage. Central air and heat provide economical comfort all year long. This beautiful condo is located in a serene cul de sac in the critically acclaimed ACTIVE senior community of Laguna Woods Village, between Saddleback Mountain & beautiful Laguna Beach. Water, free cable TV over 100 channels are included in the HOA furnished amenities-HOA paid by landlord.Lease affords the resident use of all the amenities that make Laguna Woods Village one of the most sought after senior communities. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 3 gyms, craft studios, 2 gorgeous golf courses (27 hole and 9 hole par 3), over 250 social clubs, performing arts theater, tennis courts, equestrian trails, stable, fare free bus service, golf cart paths, manned security gates, lawn bowling, bocce ball, pickle ball & much more. All this located near beautiful Laguna Beach, shopping, medical services, hospitals, and the 5 freeway. Here's your opportunity to live in one of the most beautiful places in sunny Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Via Carrizo have any available units?
3317 Via Carrizo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3317 Via Carrizo have?
Some of 3317 Via Carrizo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Via Carrizo currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Via Carrizo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Via Carrizo pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Via Carrizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3317 Via Carrizo offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Via Carrizo offers parking.
Does 3317 Via Carrizo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Via Carrizo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Via Carrizo have a pool?
Yes, 3317 Via Carrizo has a pool.
Does 3317 Via Carrizo have accessible units?
No, 3317 Via Carrizo does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Via Carrizo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Via Carrizo has units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Via Carrizo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3317 Via Carrizo has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College