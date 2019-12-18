3276 San Amadeo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Senior Community 55+, Model: Casa Vista. Nice view. Clean and very quiet area. Entrance: Screen door, Laminate floor.

Living room: Flat ceiling, new paint, New Laminated floor, Wall unit Air Condition. Kitchen: New Laminated floor, New Quartz countertop, New Refrigerator, New Range, New microwave, New dish washer, ventilation system. Stack washer/dryer. Bathroom: Laminated floor, New toilets, one bathtub, one shower. Bedroom: New flat ceiling, New laminated floor, Master bedroom comes with walking closet. New paint through whole unit.

Parking space: 3097-1