3276 San Amadeo

Amenities
Senior Community 55+, Model: Casa Vista. Nice view. Clean and very quiet area. Entrance: Screen door, Laminate floor.
Living room: Flat ceiling, new paint, New Laminated floor, Wall unit Air Condition. Kitchen: New Laminated floor, New Quartz countertop, New Refrigerator, New Range, New microwave, New dish washer, ventilation system. Stack washer/dryer. Bathroom: Laminated floor, New toilets, one bathtub, one shower. Bedroom: New flat ceiling, New laminated floor, Master bedroom comes with walking closet. New paint through whole unit.
Parking space: 3097-1