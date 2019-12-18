All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3276 San Amadeo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3276 San Amadeo
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

3276 San Amadeo

3276 San Amadeo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3276 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Senior Community 55+, Model: Casa Vista. Nice view. Clean and very quiet area. Entrance: Screen door, Laminate floor.
Living room: Flat ceiling, new paint, New Laminated floor, Wall unit Air Condition. Kitchen: New Laminated floor, New Quartz countertop, New Refrigerator, New Range, New microwave, New dish washer, ventilation system. Stack washer/dryer. Bathroom: Laminated floor, New toilets, one bathtub, one shower. Bedroom: New flat ceiling, New laminated floor, Master bedroom comes with walking closet. New paint through whole unit.
Parking space: 3097-1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3276 San Amadeo have any available units?
3276 San Amadeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3276 San Amadeo have?
Some of 3276 San Amadeo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3276 San Amadeo currently offering any rent specials?
3276 San Amadeo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3276 San Amadeo pet-friendly?
No, 3276 San Amadeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3276 San Amadeo offer parking?
Yes, 3276 San Amadeo offers parking.
Does 3276 San Amadeo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3276 San Amadeo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3276 San Amadeo have a pool?
No, 3276 San Amadeo does not have a pool.
Does 3276 San Amadeo have accessible units?
No, 3276 San Amadeo does not have accessible units.
Does 3276 San Amadeo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3276 San Amadeo has units with dishwashers.
Does 3276 San Amadeo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3276 San Amadeo has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College