3244 San Amadeo

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool media room tennis court

A TOP FLOOR BEAUTY! Beautifully remodeled with closet Smooth ceilings, crown modeling, ceiling fans in both the living room and bedroom.Laminate flooring, dual pane windows, new interior doors throughout.Sliding doors off the dining area to a covered balcony with a GREAT view.The bath room has been completed remodeled with a large walk-in shower, granite counter top vanity with vanity lighting and tile flooring. There is a full walled mirrored closet in the bedroom, another half walled mirrored closet in the hall across from the bathroom and 2 walk-in closets that have been added at the end of the large living room. The kitchen has smooth top cooking, built in microwave, large French doors opening refrigerator, and many cabinets and drawers and recess lighting.The Laguna Woods Village is a 55+community that offers many amenities and activating:27 hole golf course as well as a 9 hole executive golf courses.Enjoy a meal at 19th restaurant or your favorite drink at the friendly atmosphere bar. There is a driving range, tennis courts, 2 fitness centers, lawn bowling,equestrian center were you can board your horse, library, state of the art theater, clubhouses, 5 pools, and walking trails. Over 200 social clubs, many craft studio's that have knowledgeable volunteers and much more! Free bus service that provides residents with transportation within the community and to local shopping centers, restaurants,and medical facilities. All this and only 5 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach.