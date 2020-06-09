All apartments in Laguna Woods
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3244 San Amadeo
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

3244 San Amadeo

3244 San Amadeo · No Longer Available
Location

3244 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
A TOP FLOOR BEAUTY! Beautifully remodeled with closet Smooth ceilings, crown modeling, ceiling fans in both the living room and bedroom.Laminate flooring, dual pane windows, new interior doors throughout.Sliding doors off the dining area to a covered balcony with a GREAT view.The bath room has been completed remodeled with a large walk-in shower, granite counter top vanity with vanity lighting and tile flooring. There is a full walled mirrored closet in the bedroom, another half walled mirrored closet in the hall across from the bathroom and 2 walk-in closets that have been added at the end of the large living room. The kitchen has smooth top cooking, built in microwave, large French doors opening refrigerator, and many cabinets and drawers and recess lighting.The Laguna Woods Village is a 55+community that offers many amenities and activating:27 hole golf course as well as a 9 hole executive golf courses.Enjoy a meal at 19th restaurant or your favorite drink at the friendly atmosphere bar. There is a driving range, tennis courts, 2 fitness centers, lawn bowling,equestrian center were you can board your horse, library, state of the art theater, clubhouses, 5 pools, and walking trails. Over 200 social clubs, many craft studio's that have knowledgeable volunteers and much more! Free bus service that provides residents with transportation within the community and to local shopping centers, restaurants,and medical facilities. All this and only 5 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 San Amadeo have any available units?
3244 San Amadeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3244 San Amadeo have?
Some of 3244 San Amadeo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 San Amadeo currently offering any rent specials?
3244 San Amadeo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 San Amadeo pet-friendly?
No, 3244 San Amadeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3244 San Amadeo offer parking?
No, 3244 San Amadeo does not offer parking.
Does 3244 San Amadeo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 San Amadeo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 San Amadeo have a pool?
Yes, 3244 San Amadeo has a pool.
Does 3244 San Amadeo have accessible units?
No, 3244 San Amadeo does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 San Amadeo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3244 San Amadeo has units with dishwashers.
Does 3244 San Amadeo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3244 San Amadeo does not have units with air conditioning.

