Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3171 VIA VISTA

3171 Via Vista · (949) 498-2510
Location

3171 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This is a 3-5 month rental, June 1st to Oct 31st, 2020. Totally furnished and equipped with the finest to make your stay a wow.Just bring your toothbrush. True Resort living in Laguna Woods. A one of a kind 1600 sf immaculate designer home. 2 Master BR's plus an office/den,2 Baths, enclosed sunroom. Total Remodel, down to the studs. home has just been repainted. Imported porcelain tile floors throughout.Granite countertops. Custom cabinets in kitchen and dining area.Granite black sink ,stainless steel appliances.Tumbled marble backsplash w/glass inserts.Custom bookshelves in LR with built-in fireplace and TV. Dbl. French drs lead into finished sunroom. 6" crown throughout. Large double size skylight in LR plus many windows make this home extra bright.Central air, 7 custom fans and Cooleroo shades keep the house cool in summer.End unit,pvt peaceful sideyard w/ open gazebo, palm trees, imported fountain, stonescape.Single car garage with stacked washer/dryer, additional parking in driveway. The community is gate guarded, with bus transportation. Lessees enjoy 36 holes of golf courses, tennis courts, fitness center, 5 pools, 7 clubhses, 200+ clubs/arts&crafts facilities. Minutes from Laguna Beach, Dana Point Harbor, freeways, shopping and John Wayne airport. Water,trash, cable tv, wi-fi and monthly cleaning are all included. Includes a baby grand piano for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3171 VIA VISTA have any available units?
3171 VIA VISTA has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3171 VIA VISTA have?
Some of 3171 VIA VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3171 VIA VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
3171 VIA VISTA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3171 VIA VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 3171 VIA VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3171 VIA VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 3171 VIA VISTA does offer parking.
Does 3171 VIA VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3171 VIA VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3171 VIA VISTA have a pool?
Yes, 3171 VIA VISTA has a pool.
Does 3171 VIA VISTA have accessible units?
Yes, 3171 VIA VISTA has accessible units.
Does 3171 VIA VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3171 VIA VISTA has units with dishwashers.
Does 3171 VIA VISTA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3171 VIA VISTA has units with air conditioning.
