Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:27 AM

3169 Via Vista

3169 Via Vista · No Longer Available
Location

3169 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Delightful Condo Located In a Nice Quiet Area. The Casa Vista Floor Plan, 2 Bedrooms, Walk-in Closet, Two Full Bathrooms With Inside Laundry, stocked Washer & dryer is Included New Carpet, New fresh paint throughout. New stove with Free Standing range. Parking on the Same Level As The Condo.Only 4 Stairs. Bright and Airy, Enjoy All the Wonderful Amenities of the Resort-Style living in Laguna Woods Village. Amenities Include Golf, Tennis, Art Studio, Swimming Pools, Clubhouses, And Even Our Own Restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3169 Via Vista have any available units?
3169 Via Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3169 Via Vista have?
Some of 3169 Via Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3169 Via Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3169 Via Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3169 Via Vista pet-friendly?
No, 3169 Via Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3169 Via Vista offer parking?
Yes, 3169 Via Vista offers parking.
Does 3169 Via Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3169 Via Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3169 Via Vista have a pool?
Yes, 3169 Via Vista has a pool.
Does 3169 Via Vista have accessible units?
No, 3169 Via Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3169 Via Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 3169 Via Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3169 Via Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 3169 Via Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

