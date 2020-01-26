3169 Via Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Delightful Condo Located In a Nice Quiet Area. The Casa Vista Floor Plan, 2 Bedrooms, Walk-in Closet, Two Full Bathrooms With Inside Laundry, stocked Washer & dryer is Included New Carpet, New fresh paint throughout. New stove with Free Standing range. Parking on the Same Level As The Condo.Only 4 Stairs. Bright and Airy, Enjoy All the Wonderful Amenities of the Resort-Style living in Laguna Woods Village. Amenities Include Golf, Tennis, Art Studio, Swimming Pools, Clubhouses, And Even Our Own Restaurant.