All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3078 Via Serena S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3078 Via Serena S
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

3078 Via Serena S

3078 Via Serena South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3078 Via Serena South, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Highly Desired NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW, GROUND LEVEL 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condo inside the 55+ Senior neighborhood and located right inside of Gate 7 & Gate 8. This New Central Heating And A/C Unit with an open-concept living area with dramatic custom floor plan and a model-caliber kitchen. Enjoy the perfect blend of a virtually condo in this great established community! Laguna Woods Village—the premier 55+ active community in Orange County. Enjoy beautiful green space surrounding the home and the charming neighborhood. The Village is near Laguna Beach and offers many great amenities such as a 27 hole regulation & par 3 golf course, tennis courts, seven clubhouses, five swimming pools, fitness centers, Clubhouse 4 with amazing classes in art, ceramics, wood shop, jewelry-making, and sewing, 200+ clubs and much, much more..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3078 Via Serena S have any available units?
3078 Via Serena S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3078 Via Serena S have?
Some of 3078 Via Serena S's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3078 Via Serena S currently offering any rent specials?
3078 Via Serena S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3078 Via Serena S pet-friendly?
No, 3078 Via Serena S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3078 Via Serena S offer parking?
No, 3078 Via Serena S does not offer parking.
Does 3078 Via Serena S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3078 Via Serena S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3078 Via Serena S have a pool?
Yes, 3078 Via Serena S has a pool.
Does 3078 Via Serena S have accessible units?
No, 3078 Via Serena S does not have accessible units.
Does 3078 Via Serena S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3078 Via Serena S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3078 Via Serena S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3078 Via Serena S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconyLaguna Woods Apartments with Garage
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College