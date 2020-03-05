3060 Via Serena

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Fantastic One Bedroom/one bath condo with a view for lease or sale in Laguna Woods Village, the premier over 55+ community in the heart of Orange County..........This one level, no stairs or steps is a perfect place to call home. Fenced in front patio with gate, offers privacy and a warm welcome to your home. Laminate flooring throughout and freshly painted and freshened make this a move-in ready condo. Microwave, refrigerator, and skylights in the kitchen. Beautiful view from the living room and Master Bedroom, nice greenbelt to this end unit offers privacy. Close to carport and community laundry. Won't last long!