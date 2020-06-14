All apartments in Laguna Woods
3030 Calle Sonora

Location

3030 Calle Sonora, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Single Story condo, with no one living above or below., No stairs coming into the home. Nice location and very close to the covered Carport, with added storage. The home as been freshly painted and new carpeting installed. There is central heating and cooling. The kitchen has an electric cook-top and oven, with a Microwave. At the entry is vinyl tile, and down the hall to the bathroom, the Bedrooms have new carpeting. At the Entry is a nice Patio.
Laguna Woods is a Senior community, you must be 55 or older to reside in the home. Our Community has lots of activities to participate in. 27 hole professional Golf Course, and a 9 hole walking course. Newer Tennis physicality and courts, 5 pools, all heated, 7 clubhouses, 3 Gyms, a performing arts center , Garden Center, Equestrian Center, and over 200 social or sport clubs. There is transportation within the community and to local shopping centers, restaurants, and medical facilities. The community is only 5 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach.
Tenants must submit a financial statement, and current Credit report/ and Fico score, with Lease application. Statements must include income verification. Also a clear copy of the Tenants ID, Drivers licence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Calle Sonora have any available units?
3030 Calle Sonora has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3030 Calle Sonora have?
Some of 3030 Calle Sonora's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Calle Sonora currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Calle Sonora isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Calle Sonora pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Calle Sonora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3030 Calle Sonora offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Calle Sonora does offer parking.
Does 3030 Calle Sonora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Calle Sonora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Calle Sonora have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Calle Sonora has a pool.
Does 3030 Calle Sonora have accessible units?
No, 3030 Calle Sonora does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Calle Sonora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Calle Sonora has units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Calle Sonora have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Calle Sonora does not have units with air conditioning.
