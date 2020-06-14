3030 Calle Sonora

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Single Story condo, with no one living above or below., No stairs coming into the home. Nice location and very close to the covered Carport, with added storage. The home as been freshly painted and new carpeting installed. There is central heating and cooling. The kitchen has an electric cook-top and oven, with a Microwave. At the entry is vinyl tile, and down the hall to the bathroom, the Bedrooms have new carpeting. At the Entry is a nice Patio.

Laguna Woods is a Senior community, you must be 55 or older to reside in the home. Our Community has lots of activities to participate in. 27 hole professional Golf Course, and a 9 hole walking course. Newer Tennis physicality and courts, 5 pools, all heated, 7 clubhouses, 3 Gyms, a performing arts center , Garden Center, Equestrian Center, and over 200 social or sport clubs. There is transportation within the community and to local shopping centers, restaurants, and medical facilities. The community is only 5 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach.

Tenants must submit a financial statement, and current Credit report/ and Fico score, with Lease application. Statements must include income verification. Also a clear copy of the Tenants ID, Drivers licence.