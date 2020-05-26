All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3006 Via Buena Vista

3006 Via Buena Vista · (949) 241-2747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3006 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
media room
Wow! It's a beautifully remodeled, highly sought after VILLA NOVA, single level. 2BD/1.75BA with gated front patio condo. All newer (in 2018) double-pane windows/sliding doors, custom designer paint and hardware, wood-like vinyl flooring, central HVAC, tiled patios and full-size side by side washer/dryer in the courtyard closet. Quartz counter-tops, GE stainless appliances and beverage cooler. The master suite allows for a king size bed with direct access to the gated front patio via sliding door and en-suite bathroom. Lease for long term, and enjoy numerous amenities Laguna Woods Village, a 55 plus community, has to offer: a 27-hole champion golf course with its own club house & a 9-hole executive par 3 golf course, an equestrian center, 5 swimming pools, 7 Clubhouses & a golf clubhouse, wood workshop, sewing room, 2 fully equipped gyms with trainers, theater, and much more. Free bus service to and fro throughout community, nearby shopping mall, restaurants, churches, hospital, and medical buildings. Only 5-7 miles to Laguna Beach, short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Via Buena Vista have any available units?
3006 Via Buena Vista has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3006 Via Buena Vista have?
Some of 3006 Via Buena Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Via Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Via Buena Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Via Buena Vista pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Via Buena Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3006 Via Buena Vista offer parking?
No, 3006 Via Buena Vista does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Via Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Via Buena Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Via Buena Vista have a pool?
Yes, 3006 Via Buena Vista has a pool.
Does 3006 Via Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 3006 Via Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Via Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Via Buena Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Via Buena Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3006 Via Buena Vista has units with air conditioning.
