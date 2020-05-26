3006 Via Buena Vista

Amenities

Wow! It's a beautifully remodeled, highly sought after VILLA NOVA, single level. 2BD/1.75BA with gated front patio condo. All newer (in 2018) double-pane windows/sliding doors, custom designer paint and hardware, wood-like vinyl flooring, central HVAC, tiled patios and full-size side by side washer/dryer in the courtyard closet. Quartz counter-tops, GE stainless appliances and beverage cooler. The master suite allows for a king size bed with direct access to the gated front patio via sliding door and en-suite bathroom. Lease for long term, and enjoy numerous amenities Laguna Woods Village, a 55 plus community, has to offer: a 27-hole champion golf course with its own club house & a 9-hole executive par 3 golf course, an equestrian center, 5 swimming pools, 7 Clubhouses & a golf clubhouse, wood workshop, sewing room, 2 fully equipped gyms with trainers, theater, and much more. Free bus service to and fro throughout community, nearby shopping mall, restaurants, churches, hospital, and medical buildings. Only 5-7 miles to Laguna Beach, short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.