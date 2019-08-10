All apartments in Laguna Woods
2399 VIA MARIPOSA

2399 via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2399 via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous View of the Golf Course! 1 bedroom unit on the top floor with nice golf course view! Newer stainless steel refrigerator. Rich laminate floor. Abundant storage. Extra Closet. Large parking space with extra storage cabinets in subterranean parking garage. Community Laundry room on each floor. Elevator to all floors and parking garage. Close to Popular club House 4, Swimming Pool and all kinds of hobby workshops. Located in a gated 55+ senior community with more than 200 Social and sports clubs. Amenities include golf, tennis, horse stables, bus service, restaurant, pro shop, garden center and close to world class shopping, restaurants, theaters and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2399 VIA MARIPOSA have any available units?
2399 VIA MARIPOSA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2399 VIA MARIPOSA have?
Some of 2399 VIA MARIPOSA's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2399 VIA MARIPOSA currently offering any rent specials?
2399 VIA MARIPOSA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2399 VIA MARIPOSA pet-friendly?
No, 2399 VIA MARIPOSA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2399 VIA MARIPOSA offer parking?
Yes, 2399 VIA MARIPOSA offers parking.
Does 2399 VIA MARIPOSA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2399 VIA MARIPOSA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2399 VIA MARIPOSA have a pool?
Yes, 2399 VIA MARIPOSA has a pool.
Does 2399 VIA MARIPOSA have accessible units?
No, 2399 VIA MARIPOSA does not have accessible units.
Does 2399 VIA MARIPOSA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2399 VIA MARIPOSA has units with dishwashers.
Does 2399 VIA MARIPOSA have units with air conditioning?
No, 2399 VIA MARIPOSA does not have units with air conditioning.
