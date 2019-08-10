2399 VIA MARIPOSA

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

Gorgeous View of the Golf Course! 1 bedroom unit on the top floor with nice golf course view! Newer stainless steel refrigerator. Rich laminate floor. Abundant storage. Extra Closet. Large parking space with extra storage cabinets in subterranean parking garage. Community Laundry room on each floor. Elevator to all floors and parking garage. Close to Popular club House 4, Swimming Pool and all kinds of hobby workshops. Located in a gated 55+ senior community with more than 200 Social and sports clubs. Amenities include golf, tennis, horse stables, bus service, restaurant, pro shop, garden center and close to world class shopping, restaurants, theaters and beaches!